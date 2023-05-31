Fight Breaks Out At ‘Little Mermaid’ Screening In Orlando







The Little Mermaid is the latest in a series of Live-Action Remakes of classic Disney animated films. This latest installment has seen some back and forth in the public eye, starting with its first teaser trailer (Which holds the world record for the most disliked Hollywood movie trailer on YouTube).







The film is currently receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. On the popular review site, Rotten Tomatoes, the audience reviews seem to be “locked” at 95%, but that is only “verified” reviews, while “all audience” currently sits at 57%. Even critics are mixed with “top critics” giving it a 47%.



Now in what seems like another bad omen, multiple videos have surfaced online about a fight at a movie theater during a screening of the film in Orlando. While there are two specific videos being shared, they both appear to be from the same screening as the screen size and room layout appear to match.

For the first clip, I’m giving you a language warning:

Video emerges of adults fighting during a showing of #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/TySFcI7kws — Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) May 29, 2023

@redunderfire Fights are breaking out during little mermaid movie ♬ original sound – redunderfire

The fight, at least according to the comments, was over two audience members being rather inappropriate during the screening and an angry mother berating them, causing an all-out argument. Security was apparently called, and the screening was evacuated.



It is currently unknown if any charges were pressed against either party. However, I would imagine that the individuals being inappropriate during a film where children are in attendance might get some kind of warning or ban.



Usually, when you see the words “Disney” and “Fight” in the same sentence, you would think it would be at the theme parks.



Hopefully, we don’t have any similar incidents like this in the future. This film has already had enough bad press as it is.



Source: Dexerto