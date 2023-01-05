Fellow Marvel Actors Wish Jeremy Renner Well Following Accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has been in critical condition following an incident with a snow plow this past Sunday. The plow was estimated to weigh roughly 14,330 pounds and caused damage to both his leg and abdomen.

A neighbor was able to use a tourniquet to keep him from bleeding out until medical personal were able to airlift him to a hospital for emergency surgery. Since then he messaged everyone via his Instagram saying that he felt “messed up“.

Following the post nearly 6.5 Million people responded; Sharing their support and wishing him a speedy recovery.



Among those wishing him well were fellow Marvel actors and producers/directors. Many of those included were Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Bettany Cobie Smulders, John Brolin, Taikai Waititi and the Russo Brothers. Even former Marvel director turned current DC head James Gunn wished him well.







It is really nice to see that many of his co-workers do indeed care for his health and wellbeing during this rough time. Now that’s what you call a “Marvel Family”.



Aside from his Marvel teammates many other celebrities like Orlando Bloom, Jimmy Fallon, Vanessa Hudgens, Steve Oki and more all chimed in wishing him a speedy recovery.



While his condition is still “critical” it might feel safe to assume at this point that he will come out of this. But we can’t make any assumptions as the accident is still recent and he most likely has multiple more surgeries ahead.



While many Marvel fans are worried is he will ever play Hawkeye again that is probably that last thing on his mind at the moment. Right now he’s probably thinking about when he’ll be able to be home and see his family, or if he’ll even be able to walk upright again.



We all wish him a speedy and full recovery, both for his and his family’s sake.



Source: comicbook.com