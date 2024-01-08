FDOT to Finally Inspect Walt Disney World’s Monorail System







Several months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put the Florida Department of Transportation in charge of Disney’s monorail system, things are finally moving forward. This may be a prolonged process, though.

Apparently, the FDPT has initialized its transition to being the governing entity of Walt Disney World’s monorail system. In a story from News 6’s Click Orlando, we learned that the State is taking the first steps to understand what the company has been doing to maintain the long-running transit line.

News 6 had been working since July of 2023 to obtain records relating to FDOT’s newest responsibility, but nothing was delivered. However, FDOT District Five Public Information Director Cindi Lane did have the following to say:

“Being that this is the first time that the State has had oversight, FDOT is doing its due diligence to thoroughly complete the review while ensuring the safety of travelers.“

Disney’s monorail is a massive system that covers several acres of land and comprises hundreds of support structures and cables. This won’t be an easy task, made even more complicated if the company hasn’t kept solid maintenance records over its 50+ years of operation in Florida.

The bill DeSantis signed back in May also gives the FDOT the power to halt the monorail system from working. However, the News 6 report makes it sound like the State is doing its best to work with Disney. This will hopefully keep guests at the parks from being inconvenienced during their trip.

It will be interesting to see what FDOT finds during the inspections of the supports, monorail cars, and overall maintenance records. From having ridden the vehicles several times, I can tell you that some of them are a bit dodgy.

I wonder if we’ll finally find out why they always smell terrible. Only time will tell!

[Source: Click Orlando]