Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Coming To Universal Hollywood







With Universal upping the ante with their upcoming Epic Universe expansion at their Universal Studios Orlando resort the company is also attempting to expand their Californian park with new attractions and updates to old ones. And one of those new attractions will bring a new definition to phrase “fun for the whole family” as that is what this specific franchise is all about.



Universal revealed via social media that a brand new roller coaster themed after the popular Fast & Furious franchise (Also called The Fast and the Furious) is being worked on for their Hollywood location.

Buckle up… our new Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster is officially under construction! 🚦🚧 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) July 12, 2023

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of Universal’s top-grossing franchises with a total of ten mainline entries and one spin-off. Dating back to 2001, the franchise has crossover over $7 Billion at the worldwide box office with their tenth mainline installment, Fast X, still playing theatrically in some markets.







No specific details or window of completion have been given for the ride, Only that it is under construction. However, you can probably expect the ride to be all about going fast and possibly some form of pyrotechnics will be involved.



Universal already had a section of their backstage tour which later became its own attraction at Universal Studios Orlando called Fast & Furious – Supercharged. However, this “ride” was primarily a projection screen and is considered one of Universal’s lowest-rated attractions.







It isn’t known if the ride will take up its own space or if Universal will knock down a pre-existing attraction or building to make room. Due to the high cost of land in California, Universal might not have enough land available to make room, An issue that Disneyland often runs into when attempting to expand. Only time will tell.



What do you think? Will you be riding the new Fast & Furious roller coaster?



