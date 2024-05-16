‘Fantastic Four’ Recruits ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Actor Natasha Lyonne







The cast of the MCU’s The Fantastic Four has been ramping up lately. Over the past two weeks, we’ve learned who will play Galactus; Paul Walter-Hauser and John Malkovich signed on, too. In another surprise announcement, it was revealed that Natasha Lyonne is now on board!

Deadline has the exclusive news the Russian Doll‘s actor is the latest to join the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unnamed role. Who will the actress portray in the MCU?

There’s very little information on multiple cast members so far. While some new inclusions are easy to guess (Malkovich as the Puppet Master, for example), Lyonne is a bit of a wild card.

So far, we know that Julia Garner will be the Silver Surfer, Vanessa Kirby will be Sue Storm, Pedro Pascal will be Reed Richards, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be the CGI Thing, Ralph Ineson has the large shoes to fill as Galactus, and Joseph Quinn will flame on as the Human Torch (Johnny Storm).

Where does this leave Lyonne? Maybe she will be Alicia Masters, the blind scultor who falls in love with Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Lyja could also appear in the film since the Skrull have been part of the MCU for years. Natasha Lyonne seems like she could be a pretty good fit for the shapeshifter who eventually becomes pregnant with Johnny Storm’s child. This could be a likely route since family is allegedly supposed to be the movie’s backbone.

Including Lyja would also tie things together with the Secret Invasion series (the one we want to forget about). However, if the FF storyline is set decades before the events of the modern-day MCU, this wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

Who do you think Natasha Lyonne will play in the long-awaited Fantastic Four movie? Let us know!

[Source: Deadline]