Fantasmic Dragon Down to Metal After Fire and Festival of Fantasy Maleficent Is Now Fireless







The dragon from Disneyland’s Fantasmic Show caught fire on Saturday night during a performance. The audience watched as the dragon caught fire in its head and quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

The timing of the fire to the script is impeccable, though:

The dragon from the Disneyland show “Fantasmic” catches on fire during the show 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wc9YvCU6DV — Know Your News (@knowyournewz) April 24, 2023

Now images have surfaced showing the results of the fire. The figure is now down to the metal.

Disneyland crews are working this morning at the site of last night’s Fantasmic! Maleficent fire. @thecalibae captured video of the clean-up efforts. pic.twitter.com/2DVZeptQZm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 23, 2023

The whole thing breaks my heart. You could see all the work that was put into that piece.

Disney offered this statement after the fire:

“The dragon prop caught fire during the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance.”

As a result of the fire, Disney has suspended the fire effects for the Maleficent Dragon in Walt Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade. That dragon also caught on fire back in 2018.

Disney is not stopping the fire effects for Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s version of Fantasmic as that version of the dragon differs from the type used in Disneyland and isn’t a risk.

