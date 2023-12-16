Fans Make A Star Wars Survival Horror Game “Deathtroopers”.







In the world of Star Wars video games, you can find a game that fits into almost any genre—action, racing, role-playing, strategy, first-person, third-person, fighting, and many more. But one genre that has yet to have an official Star Wars title is the horror genre. Under Disney’s control, you most likely won’t see anything like that in the near future, so some fans have taken it upon themselves to satisfy that curiosity.



Deathtroopers is a third-person survival horror demo that has just been publicly released. The game borrows heavily from the Dead Space games and takes its namesake from the 2009 Star Wars novel Death Troopers where the main characters must battle off a horde of zombie stormtroopers while trapped on a star destroyer.

The game is obviously an unofficial project and may, at some point, receive a cease & desist from Lucasfilm/Disney over the unauthorized production. However, if these developers are able to switch out the assets and make something completely original, they could salvage their efforts and make a fully independent game.



The original 2009 book is no longer considered “canon” under the new regime, but this hasn’t stopped the idea of “Zombie Stormtroopers” from reappearing. In a recent example, the final episode of the Ahsoka series, the main heroes fend off a horde of recently resurrected Stormtroopers who are rather difficult to take down.







Despite the fact that this is only a fan project and most likely won’t go any further beyond that, perhaps this could inspire some future project for another studio, one that actually has the Star Wars license.



The demo is currently available to download for free on their website HERE if you want to try it. It is currently unknown if they will make any future updates or expand upon the current version.



What do you think of the demo? Should this become a full game?



Source: Gamingbible