Fans Attempt To Breathe New Life Into Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite







Ever since 2017, the ever popular Marvel vs. Capcom franchise has been in a state of uncertainty. The last game in the series, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, was a commercial failure upon release and was heavily criticized by players for its low quality presentation and lack of content. It was clearly rushed out the door without being given enough time for polish.

Since then, we have seen little outside of an Arcade1Up cabinet that features most of the classic arcade games from 1994 to 2000. Any chance for a new installment would be up to both Capcom and Marvel/Disney to agree on licensing. But since the last game underperformed, they have seen little incentive to do so.



Now, years later, fans have taken it upon themselves to try and breathe new life into the franchise. While one group of fans is working on a new version of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, another prominent figure in the fighting game community is doing something similar with MvCI. Popular fighting game YouTuber and Twitch streamer Maximilian_DOOD is working with video game modes @WistfulHopes to create a new look to the game.

Again, I can't compliment @WistfulHopes more on the hardwork and talent on display. We're getting close to something that makes me really happy, and hopefully many others who adverted their eyes from MVCI originally. https://t.co/GSfKdEk31m pic.twitter.com/VGkNOsvAaW — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) May 2, 2024

The original game was heavily criticized for its presentation. The choice to go with a more realistic MCU style over a comic book style definitely hurt the visuals the series was known for. It especially backfired when a number of character models were revealed to have been recycled from UMvC3, making them look low-quality.



Now, with this update, not only does it give the game a new visual flair, but it may also start fans revisiting the game and creating new mods for it, like with UMvC3.

Who knows if the fan dedication to these games might attract the attention of Capcom and Marvel. Perhaps it will even convince them to start talks for something in the future. Only time will tell.



What do you think? Could this mod bring back interest in the game? Will fan projects like this help bring back the MvC series? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: IGN