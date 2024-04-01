Search
Fan Creates Concept For An Open-World Kung Fu Panda Game

By Mr. Milo
Whenever you have a massive multimedia franchise, you are bound to have several passionate fans who decide to take the time to make something using those characters and the world. Often, many make video games that they either keep to themselves or show off to the community, sometimes even allowing others to play their fan creations (free of charge of course). 

Now, someone in the Kung Fu Panda community has created their own concept for what is described as an open-world experience set in the world of ancient China where you play as the titular hero and explore vast locations and interact with many of the characters seen in the films. 

The video titled “KUNG FU PANDA game But in RTX:ON” was published to YouTube by the channel TeaserPlay. The concept sees plays take control of Po in third person, with him exploring various different locations with different terrain and weather. Other characters seen include Tigress, Master Shifu, Mr. Ping, Master Oogway, and Tai Lung. There is even a brief moment where Po and Tigress are seen sparring. 



The demo seems to use modified character models from the original Kung Fu Panda Video Game from 2008 but with added textures and detail. A number of the locations and assets seem to have been taken from other sources but are well blended with the character models.



This is actually not TeaserPlay’s first time making such a video, as they have also made similar proof-of-concept style presentations with properties such as God of War, Breaking Bad, Venom and even DreamWorks’ Shrek.

While this concept does seem like a Kung Fu Panda fan’s dream come true for a fully immersive experience, there are sadly no such projects known to be in development. Hopefully, this simple pro-of-concept may inspire some people to pursue the idea.

What do you think? Would you play an open-world Kung Fu Panda video game? Let us know.


