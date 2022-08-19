Fan Artist Depicts Nathan Fillion As Wonder Man

Marvel’s Wonder Man is a very interesting character. An actor named Simon Williams is granted immense powers, becomes a cosmic hero. He is considered one of the most powerful member of the Avengers.







Earlier this year it was announced that Wonder Man would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his own series on Disney Plus. The show will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Andrew Guest. It will most likely release sometime after Phase 6 as it did not appear on the Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 Roadmap that was revealed earlier this year.



No actor(s) have been announced to play the role yet, but one fan took it into their own hands to depict who they would want to see in the role.



Popular Marvel fan artist Daniel Savage aka @SavageComics poster on their instagram a photoshopped image of actor Nathan Fillion in the role of the cosmic crusader.

For those who don’t know Fillion was originally meant to play the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a cameo appearance; Albeit before he became a super hero. But that sequence was removed from the final cut, thus removing his version of the character from continuity. Though director James Gunn did say that he believed Fillion could still play the character in a future project.







Nathan has a history of being considered for a project but then being dropped. For years he pitched to SONY to play Nathan Drake in a live action Uncharted movie, but was passed over for Tom Holland. Fillion would later make an Uncharted fan film which many say perfectly captures the games.



Hopefully Marvel does consider bringing back Fillion to the role. Fans want to see him flying through the sky with red eyes and shooting purple lasers.

What do you think? Do you want Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man?

Source: comicbook.com