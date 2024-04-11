Famke Janssen Confirms If She’s Returning for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’







I was never a huge fan of Jean Grey until Famke Janssen took on the role in 2000. The former Bond Girl and Rebecca Romijn-Stamos were my main reasons for going to see the movie in the first place. Remember, at this time, we only had a couple of good comic book movies, and the mutants were a considerable gamble for Fox.

Needless to say, Famke Janssen and the rest of the cast blew it out of the water. The X-Men franchise managed to carry on for over two decades with lots of spinoffs, semi-reboots, and more. So, one would think that Janssen would want to once again return to the role of the powerful telepathic.

Well, much like Vinny Jones, we’re losing another cameo. Famke Janssen has clearly stated that she won’t be reuniting with Hugh Jackman in the Fox X-Men universe and MCU.

In an interview with Screen Geek during WonderCon, the House on Haunted Hill actress shot down rumors of Jean Grey’s inclusion in the multiverse-spanning Deadpool sequel:

“I’m not in [Deadpool & Wolverine]. No. Everybody keeps asking. So, at some point, I was like, ‘Wait, am I in Deadpool, and I just don’t know it yet?’ But, no. I’m not. No, no.“

Although this is a bummer, I’m far more interested in seeing her in Amsterdam Empire. The Netflix series will be presented in Dutch, Janssen’s native language. This project marks the first time she has been able to act while speaking it. Amsterdam Empire will premiere in 2025.

Janssen’s last significant role in the comic book movie series was in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. Her performance in the film won her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. The final time we saw her as Jean Grey was via a brief cameo at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Were you hoping Famke Janssen would be back in Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know.

[Source: Screen Geek]