Family Accidentally Purchases $10,000 in Disney+ Gift Cards For Vacation







A family almost had their Disney vacation dreams dashed after they purchased $10,000 in gift cards they thought were for Disney parks when they were actually for the Disney+ streaming service.

According to People, TikToker @aofthecoast posted that her family had been planning a Walt Disney World vacation for a couple of years and were finally going. Sixteen family members were to be included.

Ahead of the trip, her elderly parents (in their late 70s) spent $10,000 on what they thought were gift cards they could use to buy tickets and restaurant reservations. However, when they tried to load the gift cards, they realized that they had accidentally purchased Disney+ streaming service gift cards by mistake.

#fail #disney #disneyworld #disneyplus #disneyfail #help ♬ Oh No – Kreepa @aofthecoast Do I have a story for you! PLEASE HELP! Note that the purchaser is not familiar with Disney Plus and did not know the difference! Honest mistake. It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney! @Disney Parks @Disney+ @Disney #ohno

At this point, the cards could not be returned to the store as they scratched them to reveal the numbers. So she reached out for help via TikTok, as it would ruin the entire trip. Tickets were selling out.

Thankfully, Disney saw the viral video and contacted them to convert the $10,000 in Disney+ cards to Disney Parks gift cards. Their trip was saved!

I feel so bad for her parents because I’m sure they were gutted when it happened. No one needs over 70 years of Disney+. But many others commented that similar things happened to them. Many don’t realize that the Disney+ gift card and Disney Parks gift cards are different. It was an easy mistake to make.

If you are going to buy Disney gift cards, make sure you have the correct ones.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!