Ezra Miller Is Seeking Treatment For “Complex Mental Health Issues”

‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor Ezra Miller is allegedly seeking treatment after police recently charged him for felony burglary. Before that they were in trouble for multiple incidents of assault in Hawai’i and Iceland, and there were orders of protection against them that were filed by families of a young adult and a child. Many have been urging Warner to drop the actor from the upcoming “The Flash” movie and to get them psychiatric help.

Recently it was rumored in The Hollywood Reporter that Warner was considering three options in regards to Miller and the upcoming “The Flash” movie. Those options were:

Miller seek professional help and then give an interview and apology for their “erratic behavior.” Then they could do limited press for “The Flash.” Miller doesn’t reach out for help and Warner releases “The Flash” with Miller not being in the marketing and the character being recast. Miller “deteriorates further” and Warner scraps “The Flash” film.

I seems that, at least for now, they went with option one.

Variety received a statement from a representative for Miller that included an apology said to be from Ezra:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Hopefully this is something that is legitimately happening and not just mouth service to not scrap a film that will cost the studio $200 million+. Even if Miller receives help that most everyone thinks they need, what about all the charges and crimes against them? Those shouldn’t just go away when they recognize they have a problem. Issues like that do not go away for anyone else.

I have a feeling this will be wrapped up in a tidy package that will suddenly disappear and go down the memory hole by June 23, 2023. Meanwhile Johnny Depp was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and allegedly removed from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise for on article where he wasn’t specifically named (but it was clearly about him as Amber Heard only had one husband.) Those accusations alone cost him years of issues. Miller was involved in many PR and legal issues and wasn’t fired from “Fantastic Beasts” or “The Flash.”

On the plus side, if it’s true and not just lip service, Miller is getting the help they clearly need.

