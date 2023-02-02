Ex-ABC News Producer Arrested For Child Pornography







Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek is facing charges related to alleged “transportation of images of child sexual abuse” according to an article in Variety. Meek resigned from his job at ABC after the FBI raided his home in April, 2022.

Several individuals made the announcement about his charges including: Justice Department’s Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., U.S. Eastern District of Virginia Attorney Jessica D. Aber and FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division, Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs.

Investigations into Meeks began in March 2021 after a tip was filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They CyberTip indicated that a Dropbox account had uploaded five videos “that were later confirmed by law enforcement to contain child pornography. The account had the user name “James Meek” and it had IP addresses they traced back to MEEK at his home address.

According to the article the Department of Justice has said that multiple devices were seized that “allegedly contained evidence of the transportation of images of child sexual abuse.” Including images of children engaged in “sexually explicit conduct.” They also contained “sexually explicit” online chats with others about the sexual abuse of children. Officials have indicated that Meeks used social media to chat with minors in an attempt to get them to send him explicit photos.

The Department of Justice also indicated that “in two of those conversations, a username allegedly associated with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials through an internet-based messaging platform.”

The complaint indicates that they recovered 90 images and videos on an Apple laptop, 58 images and videos from an external hard drive and 34 images and videos of “suspected child pornography” from an iPhone 6, and an iPhone 8 that contained three “sexual explicit” conversations.

If convicted Meeks could receive a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

I will warn you not to read the official complaint as it is very disturbing and upsetting.

Sources: Variety, NBC News