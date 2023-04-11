Ewan McGregor “Really Wants” An Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2







This past weekend was the annual Star Wars Celebration convention where we received multiple announcements from Lucasfilm regarding future projects for the franchise.



Those announcements include three films spanning throughout the timeline and information on the various upcoming television shows such as Ahsoka and The Acolyte.







But while we received news on both new and upcoming projects some fans seemed to be disappointed that no news regarding new seasons of some already existing shows. More specifically a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.



Despite the mixed reception of the first season, some fans are hopeful that a hypothetical second season could improve upon the faults of the first.

In an interview via Variety Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy was asked about the possibilities of a second season. Not only did she give an answer, but she also commented on how actor Ewan McGregor himself wants to continue the story of a pre-A New Hope Obi-Wan.



She said:

“That is not an active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and director Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job.“

“Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody at Celebration. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.“







Despite Kennedy’s comments, some think there is little chance of the show receiving another season as the show received mixed feedback from the fanbase. With many complaints about its poor handling of continuity and confusing story.

Whether or not Lucasfilm will return to this period may depend on the success of other upcoming Star Wars shows. With so much riding on the currently announced projects making promises this early might blow up in their faces like so many announced projects before.



