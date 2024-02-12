Ewan McGregor Asks Fans To Campaign For Kenobi Season 2







The 2022 Obi-Wan Kenobi series was one of the most anticipated Star Wars television shows in history, with many fans wondering what Obi-Wan Kenobi did in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Ewan McGregor even returned to the role he played in the prequel trilogy.







Unfortunately, when it finally arrived, fans felt divided over the story with Obi-Wan sharing the screen with a young Princess Leia instead of Luke, and there was a lot of time dedicated to the new character of Reeva. The series’ viewership numbers were reportedly below that of The Book of Boba Fett.



Then discussion about the troubled production revealed that the series was originally meant to be a movie that was reworked into a show. It also was completely rewritten, and continuity was altered to fit the new story.







Despite all of this the show’s lead actor, Ewan McGregor, has been campaigning for a second season since 2022. Just recently, at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, the actor had a panel where he began reminiscing on making the show. He stated:



“The sixth episode really got me, you know?. I was just sitting there with tears rolling down my face, watching. I was so touched by it. I was so pleased. So happy. I’m just so happy that we managed to do it and also that we did it like that. It was originally going to be a movie, and I’ve often thought, ‘Should it be a movie?’ and I kind of think it’s great that we did it that way. It’s a longer story, and hopefully, it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more screen time to weave a story.“



But then he made a comment that got the crowd excited:

“I just hope we can do another one. Can everyone write to Disney? If we just… I’ll give you some email addresses at the end. Just say, ‘Dear Disney, let’s have another. Let’s have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi, please.“







While doing a second season is possible, the likelihood is uncertain as Disney is pulling back on the amount of shows being made specifically for Disney+. With shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 underperforming, Lucasfilm may try to shift their attention to more well-received projects such as Andor.



And even if there was a second season, would fans be willing to tune in after the first season? You never know.



What do you think? Should Obi-Wan Kenobi get another shot at the small screen?



