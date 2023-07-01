Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew Flavors of Florida 2023 Items







Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew at Disney Springs brought back versions of the 2022 Flavors of Florida items for the 2023 event. Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew brought back the Citrus Dream Donut and the Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cold Foam.

We have visited this place many times. Our trips to Disney Springs often make it our first or last stop at Disney Springs before returning to our car in the Orange Garage. We still adore the Peanut Butter Explosion Donut here.

Still, for Flavors of Florida at Disney Springs, Everglazed offers us two limited-time items. Until August 13, the Citrus Dream Donut and Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cold Foam will be sold at Everglazed.

Citrus Dream Donut

This Flavors of Florida offering consists of a glazed donut with orange-glazed confection with white buttercream, citrus-flavoring icing, an orange-flavored candy, and some fresh mint. We found that the glazed donut portion of the Citrus Dream Dionut meets the usual quality at Everglazed.

Though we were not big fans of the orange-shaped candy on top, the vanilla buttercream tasted wonderful. This one would compete evenly with the Cheesecake Passion Fruit Doughnut over at Voodoo Doughnut regarding buttercream.

We expected a more powerful citrus flavor from this donut since it was from Everglazed. In some bites, we received a large amount of citrus flavor. Yet, in most bites, the citrus flavor did not overwhelm this donut. Nevertheless, the citrus flavor felt understated for an Everglazed donut. However, we were overpowered by the sugar with this one. Remember that we had a Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie before this doughnut.

Everglazed Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cold Foam

This blend of lemonade and orange juice cold foam also returned this year. Everglazed has been running many promotions with different flavors and lemonade over the last few months.

This beverage avoided the artificial flavor potential issue. We thought the flavors worked. Most guests will find this drink refreshing. We felt this beverage tasted average for Everglazed. For the record, our photos of it turned out average also. This is why we placed the video of the donut and beverage in this blog for better views.

Our main concern revolved around sometimes tasting too much sweetness or too much tartness. If you happen to experience this, please make sure to mix your beverage often with the straw provided.

As usual, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew presents guests with excellent seasonal menu items. Though there may be more popular Flavors of Florida offerings, we felt both made good additions to this Disney Springs event. Do prepare sugar with the donut. Yet, you went to Everglazed, so you probably should not complain about the sugar content.

Also, remember to ask for your annual pass discount at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew. As always, eat like you mean it!