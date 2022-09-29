Everglazed Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew Coffee

Disney Springs has a plethora of dining options available for whatever flavor or food you are craving. Near one of the entrances of the Orange Garage, this adorable donut and coffee shop stands near Splitsville.

There are a plethora of choices of donuts and cold brew coffees for guests to partake in. The line was not too long when I visited around 11:00am on a Sunday. However, it seems that the line could be a problem as there is a queue outside of the restaurant.

I decided on the Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew Coffee and a Strawberry Frosted Donut with sprinkles for today’s visit. We had previously reviewed the donut that I chose, but I knew that my children would like this donut best. First off, the donut is huge. I could not get one bite completely in my mouth. I ripped pieces off the donut to eat it. I recommend this donut as it’s a classic and quite delicious. I am sure that the other donuts – even the more adventurous flavors are delicious.

The star of the show for me was the Cinnamon Cold Brew Coffee. Everglazed is a great alternative to the two Starbucks locations in Disney Springs for a coffee fix. This decadent cold brew coffee is flavored with their Cinnamon Bun syrup, Cinnamon Toast Milk, and Whipped Cream. I’m sure you could add stevia or Splenda to make it sweeter, but I did not see a need for that. It was perfectly sweet on its own. It was a perfect coffee fix for me to start my day at Disney Springs.

Overall, I found Everglazed Donuts to be an adorable donut and coffee shop that I see myself frequenting again. I look forward to trying the various donut and cold brew coffee flavors on my next visit.

You can skip the line and mobile order when you plan on getting a sweet treat.

Have you tried the coffees or donuts at Everglazed Donuts at Disney Springs? What was your favorite? Let us know in the comments.