Even More Disney/Marvel/Fox Movies Appear On Tubi TV







Last month we reported on how multiple Disney and 20th Century Fox films began to appear on Disney’s rival streaming service Tubi TV. The Free (with ads) service acquired four films from the company. Those titles were 1997’s RocketMan, 2002’s Snow Dogs and 2006’s Eight Below, and the 1998 remake of Dr. Dolittle.







Now, even more films from under the Disney umbrella have since appeared. Those being 1991’s What About Bob? (Touchstone), 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back at the Habit (Touchstone), 1995’s Man of the House, 1997’s Metro (Touchstone), 1997’s Jungle 2 Jungle, the 1998 remake of Mighty Joe Young, 1999’s The 13th Warrior (Touchstone), 2005’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and 2006’s Invincible.



In addition, multiple 20th Century Fox productions such as 1983’s Fire & Ice, 1994’s True Lies, 2001’s Dr. Dolittle 2, 2010’s Predators, 2012’s Life of Pi, 2018’s The Predator, and 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody have also arrived.



Multiple Marvel projects have also appeared on the service. The Blade Trilogy originally from New Line Cinema (1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II, and 2004’s Blade Trinity), the Ghost Rider dualogy from SONY (2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) and the 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man from SONY. There is also the 2015 short film LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled!







With Disney recently reporting a loss of over 4 Million subscribers to their Disney+ streaming service and announcing that Disney+ will be merged with their other service Hulu, Disney seems desperate in the streaming wars. They overplayed their hand and are now seeing reproductions.



If this trend continues for Disney, we may see even bigger titles appear on other services. Not just Tubi TV but Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and perhaps even Netflix.



What do you think of this? Is Disney making the right move?