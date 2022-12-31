Evangeline Lilly Is Hopeful For An A-Force Movie

Marvel’s next big movie and start of Phase Five of the MCU is the third and potentially final film in the Ant-Man series Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.



The film fallows Ant-Man, Wasp and the rest of the gang as they are shrunk down and get lost in the “Quantum Realm” (Originally called the Microverse but changed due to legal reasons). The film stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, a superhero duo who are also romantically involved.







Evangeline Lilly recently spoke with CinePop while promoting the upcoming film, and while doing so she revealed a project that she wants to see happen. She was asked if she would be interested in a film with the A-Force and here was her response:



“Yes! I would like to be on it. I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in Avengers: Endgame where it was just us women was the most special day I’ve ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I’ve ever had filming a Marvel movie.“







For those who aren’t aware, the A-Force is an all-female super hero team that was created in 2015 and was a spin-off from the Avengers.







The scene that Evangeline Lilly is talking about from Avengers: Endgame was when Captain Marvel (Played by: Brie Larson) was being surrounded by enemies and was “saved” by a multiple other heroes who all happened to be female. This scene can be seen as a bit of an homage to the A-Force comic.







Despite the nod to the comic it isn’t certain that we will see the A-Force pop up anytime soon (at least not until Phase 7) as Marvel producer Trinh Tran admitted that there was some behind the scenes concerns over including the scene in the final version of the film. So we’ll see what comes of that.



What do you think? Will we someday get to see an A-Force movie in the MCU?



Source: comicbook.com



