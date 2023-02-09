Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner During ‘Ant-Man And the Wasp Quantumania’ Interview







Jeremy Renner has been through a lot this year. He was involved in a Sno Cat accident at his home on New Years Day. While trying to stop the plow from hitting his nephew, Renner was accidentally run over, which led to blunt chest trauma surgery and orthopedic surgery on his legs. Thankfully he is now at home recovering. But Evangeline Lilly has just given us more insight into what he went through and what a miracle it is that he is still here.

During her interview with Variety about the upcoming Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’ film, she was asked about the 2008 film “The Hurt Locker.” Her thoughts immediately went to Jeremy Renner, who starred in the movie with her.

From there she talks about Renner’s accident, his condition, and what he went through.

She mentioned that he was “incredibly brave” and “strong.” Going on to say:

“He has recovered like a MoFo. I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly and I’m so grateful.”

Then she talks about his near death experience and how he was conscious and aware the entire time. That seems quite traumatic.

“It was really intense. I mean, he had a near death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. And it really has stuck with me. It’s been days but I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Lilly wraps it up by talking about the recovery ahead both physically and psychologically:

“He’s got a journey to go through now. That’s like what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he’s on the other side now.

We are just glad that he made it through. I’m sure that is only part of the battle but his attitude seems to be fantastic and we all wish him the best moving forward.

