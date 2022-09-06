Ernesto De La Cruz Set to Dazzle at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland

Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash has already sold out but those who are lucky enough to go will get a very special treat! In one of the most amazing character interactions I’ve seen, Ernesto De La Cruz (Coco) takes the stage to sing “Remember Me” and we definitely will.

The performance is memorable and I wish we had this at Walt Disney World!

Remember Me! Ernesto De La Cruz! pic.twitter.com/W9PBuNnJTl — The Entertainment Connection (@TheEntConnect) September 5, 2022

The poster says the location for this is “Bountiful Valley Hideaway! In between the entrance to Avengers Campus and Carthay!”

Wow! The actor is very good and he completely captures the character and has the audience involved!

The comments on Twitter agree!

I so wish I could go too oogie boogie bash after seeing all the entertainment they have especially since mickey’s Halloween party is lame af — emily☠️☠️ (@delicate_kitten) September 6, 2022

Yeah…well I don’t 100% disagree when you compare it to Disneyland.

DUDE, THAT’S A COSTUME? I thought that was just good animatronic stuff! — Sweet6T9 🇺🇦 (@Sweet6T9) September 6, 2022

DUDE, THAT’S A COSTUME? I thought that was just good animatronic stuff! — Sweet6T9 🇺🇦 (@Sweet6T9) September 6, 2022



It’s real enough you kind of expect it!

DUDE, THAT’S A COSTUME? I thought that was just good animatronic stuff! — Sweet6T9 🇺🇦 (@Sweet6T9) September 6, 2022

My husband said the same thing.

He looks like he is impersonating Elvis — Ulises Constantino (@soyulises93) September 6, 2022

It’s giving uncanny valley for me. But it’s definitely very impressive for an animatronic! — Sweet6T9 🇺🇦 (@Sweet6T9) September 6, 2022

JUST FOUND OUT! THAT COSTUME IS INCREDIBLE!! — Sweet6T9 🇺🇦 (@Sweet6T9) September 6, 2022

HOLY COW THIS IS AMAZING — Mad-Hatter-ison 4/10 (@MadHatterison1) September 5, 2022

To those that are going to the event, you are probably going to want to make sure to stop and see Ernesto!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter (all comments belong to the accounts that posted them.)