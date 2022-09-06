Ernesto De La Cruz Set to Dazzle at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland

Kambrea Pratt
Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash has already sold out but those who are lucky enough to go will get a very special treat! In one of the most amazing character interactions I’ve seen, Ernesto De La Cruz (Coco) takes the stage to sing “Remember Me” and we definitely will.

The performance is memorable and I wish we had this at Walt Disney World!

 

The poster says the location for this is “Bountiful Valley Hideaway! In between the entrance to Avengers Campus and Carthay!”

Wow! The actor is very good and he completely captures the character and has the audience involved!

The comments on Twitter agree!

Yeah…well I don’t 100% disagree when you compare it to Disneyland.

 


It’s real enough you kind of expect it!

My husband said the same thing.

To those that are going to the event, you are probably going to want to make sure to stop and see Ernesto!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter (all comments belong to the accounts that posted them.)


