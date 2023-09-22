EPCOT’s “Walt the Dreamer” Statue Now Available As Ornament and Figure on Shop Disney







Disney had previously announced that a new Walt Disney Statue would be added to the upcoming World Celebration area of EPCOT, opening in December. Now, they are offering miniature versions for collectors and fans on Shop Disney. One option is a holiday ornament, and another is a small figure.

Let’s take a look!

The piece measures approximately 8” H x 6” W x 6” D.

“Dreamers Point at EPCOT is the chosen site of a new Walt Disney statue entitled ”Walt the Dreamer.” Reproduced in a bronze finish as a fully sculpted figurine, this miniature reminder of Walt’s creative vision for an optimistic future will inspire you and your family to build a foundation of dreams for generations to come.

Fully-sculpted figure

Reproduces ”Walt the Dreamer” statue

”Bronze” finish figure

Speckled finish base

Foot pads

As seen at Dreamer’s Point in EPCOT World Celebration“

This piece measures approximately 3 1/2” H x 2 1/2” W x 2 1/24”

“Dreamers Point at EPCOT is the chosen site of a new Walt Disney sculpture entitled ”Walt the Dreamer.” Reproduced in a bronze finish as a Sketchbook Ornament, this miniature reminder of Walt’s creative vision for an optimistic future will inspire you and your family to build on their dreams for generations to come.

Fully-sculpted figural ornament

Miniature reproduction of ”Walt the Dreamer” statue

Translucent and glitter elements

Bronze finish

Speckled base

Freestanding for desk or tree display

Satin ribbon for hanging

From Disney artist sketchbook designs

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection“

These pieces are available online and in the parks, I believe.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!