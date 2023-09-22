EPCOT’s “Walt the Dreamer” Statue Now Available As Ornament and Figure on Shop Disney

Disney had previously announced that a new Walt Disney Statue would be added to the upcoming World Celebration area of EPCOT, opening in December. Now, they are offering miniature versions for collectors and fans on Shop Disney. One option is a holiday ornament, and another is a small figure.
Let’s take a look!
Walt the Dreamer Figure – $95
The piece measures approximately 8” H x 6” W x 6” D.
“Dreamers Point at EPCOT is the chosen site of a new Walt Disney statue entitled ”Walt the Dreamer.” Reproduced in a bronze finish as a fully sculpted figurine, this miniature reminder of Walt’s creative vision for an optimistic future will inspire you and your family to build a foundation of dreams for generations to come.
- Fully-sculpted figure
- Reproduces ”Walt the Dreamer” statue
- ”Bronze” finish figure
- Speckled finish base
- Foot pads
- As seen at Dreamer’s Point in EPCOT World Celebration“
Walt the Dreamer Ornament – $24.99
This piece measures approximately 3 1/2” H x 2 1/2” W x 2 1/24”
“Dreamers Point at EPCOT is the chosen site of a new Walt Disney sculpture entitled ”Walt the Dreamer.” Reproduced in a bronze finish as a Sketchbook Ornament, this miniature reminder of Walt’s creative vision for an optimistic future will inspire you and your family to build on their dreams for generations to come.
- Fully-sculpted figural ornament
- Miniature reproduction of ”Walt the Dreamer” statue
- Translucent and glitter elements
- Bronze finish
- Speckled base
- Freestanding for desk or tree display
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- From Disney artist sketchbook designs
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection“
These pieces are available online and in the parks, I believe.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
