EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After to Close in January 2024?







If you plan on going to EPCOT for the International Festival of the Arts this January, expect a certain popular ride to be closed. Elsa and Frozen Ever After are taking a brief vacation.

The former Maelstrom ride will close down on January 24, 2024, according to Disney Food Blog. Why is it closing? No idea.

However, Frozen Ever After will only shut down for one day. The following day, January 25, the ride will be reopened.

It sounds like minor maintenance will be taking place. I’m surprised that Disney has not opted to use animatronic faces for the characters yet instead of the projected ones.

Who else was hoping Frozen Ever After would be shut down for good and EPCOT would return to focusing on non-IP-related rides? I can’t be the only one.

Over the past several years, we’ve seen Disney inject IPs into existing and new rides, taking away what EPCOT was meant to be. We’re seeing fewer celebrations of cultures and technology and more commercials for other Disney-owned properties.

This doesn’t mean the rides are bad, but they now have an expiration date. Take Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, for example. If the MCU keeps trending downwards or one of the actors gets canceled, we’ll probably see a half-hearted makeover.

There’s still so much untapped potential for EPCOT to add more thrill rides. Ones that don’t need MCU or Disney characters invading them.

Come to think of it, Disney needs to revisit the Mount Fuji rollercoaster idea it scrapped decades ago. The structure for the coaster is still there if you don’t know.

Come to think of it, there is so much stuff left abandoned at EPCOT. If Buzzy were ever found, Cranium Command could reopen with just a little updating.

[Source: Disney Food Blog]