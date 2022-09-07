EPCOT World Showcase Catches On Fire After Harmonious Show

It was a hot time it the old town last night when a fire occurred in the World Showcase after the Harmonious night-time fireworks show.

The fire was caught on video and posted to Twitter by user DisneyWorldTom.

BREAKING: A fire broke out this evening at World Showcase at EPCOT pic.twitter.com/ZNfo198Xyw — DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) September 7, 2022

The video was posted to TikTok as well (not surprising given the user name):

It looks to me like the American Adventure area.

Today another Twitter user Michael Beam posed this image. Not sure if this is for repairs from the fire or for some other reason though. By the looks of the building architecture it’s in the same area of the fire.

Repair from last night’s fire at Epcot pic.twitter.com/TgjO35lfo2 — Michael Beam (@MikeBeam) September 7, 2022

The fire is not necessarily the result of the Harmonious fireworks show, however, the “night-time spectacular” does take place in the World Showcase Lagoon, that the various country pavilions surround.

With fireworks shows fires outside the contained areas do happen and have happened at Walt Disney World before. Disney is prepared for this and they have emergency measures in place for these events.

Sometimes fireworks are going to launch in ways that no one expects and things happen. It’s rare.

