EPCOT Parking Lot Signage Change

Gone are the days of the classic Epcot parking areas as they are being replaced with new signage.

Say goodbye to Wonder, Imagine, Explore, Amaze, Create, Discover, and Journey. Disney is replacing these areas with two sides dubbed “Space” and “Earth”. For the “Space” side the characters of Wall-E, Eve, Rocket, and Gamora. As for the “Earth” Moana, Hei Hei, Crush, and Dory will adorn the signage.

Disney Parks and Walt Disney World Imagineers on Instagram said the following:

“Beginning this week, guests will be welcomed at EPCOT in a brand new way. As part of the continued transformation of EPCOT, we have made updates the guest parking lot to introduce new lot names with familiar faces and refreshed paint. In addition to the new “Space” and “Earth” sides of the lot, a redesigned auto plaza marquee will be installed in the coming weeks to welcomes guests to the park! Follow along as we continue to share more information about what is to come to EPCOT this year.”

It seems reaction online is mixed about this change. Some are saying that this is taking away from what the original message of EPCOT was as the parking lot names represent the pillars of the theme parks. Honestly, it’s a place to park when visiting EPCOT with signage and characters to help you remember where you parked.

