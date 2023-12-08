EPCOT Offers Look At Holiday Traditions From Around The World







If you are visiting EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort, make sure to take a stroll around the World Showcase to learn about various holiday traditions around the world. The countries in the showcase are offering information and storytelling events celebrating both Christmas and Hannukkah.

My friend Gina recently took a “Santa Tour” and sent me these images. Even if we can’t visit EPCOT right now we can get some information about various traditions “around the world.”

Let’s start by “going left” into Canada at the World Showcase.

(I know some of you are yelling, “go right,” but I’m in charge.)

In the Canada Pavilion, there are performances by the Canadian Holiday Voyageurs. Each show is 20 mins long and explores the customs in different regions of Canada.

Shows happen several times a day, starting at about 1:40 and running through till about 6:45.

“CANADA

FOOD, FAMILY, AND FESTIVITY

Across the provinces of Canada, holiday celebrations are as diverse as the communities of people who live there.

In Ontario, the city of Toronto plays host to the oldest Santa Claus parade in all of Canada, and you can expect to find some of the most brilliantly decorated trees in Nova Scotia.

In northern Canada, communities of Inuit people enjoy a great celebration called Sinuk Tuck. Across other regions, the indigenous Métis and other First Nations peoples observe their own unique traditions.

From Boxing Day and Hanukkah, the rich diversity of customs across the country makes Canada one of the merriest places to be this time of year!

Joyeux Noël! Merry Christmas!” United Kingdom In the United Kingdom Pavilion, Father Christmas appears several times a day for 15-minute shows, sharing stories of Christmas traditions in the United Kingdom. “UNITED KINGDOM

SO GRACIOUS IS THE TIME

Many beloved Christmas traditions originated in the countries of the United Kingdom. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales gifted the world some of the most revered Christmas songs and carols including “Deck the Halls,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and many more!

Throughout the United Kingdom, children await the arrival of Father Christmas-dressed in green robes, with a long white beard and a crown of holly-to deliver gifts and holiday cheer to children everywhere.

Happy Christmas!” France Père Noël offers 15-minute shows, several times a day, where he shares a child’s letter. “FRANCE

AWAITING PÈRE NOËL

Here in the France pavilion, Père Noël-or in English, Father Christmas-shares the story of Babette, a little girl who enjoys the gift of wonderful traditions with her family. Babette decorates the Christmas crèche with santons, figurines representing nativity scene characters and people from her Provençal village.

After midnight mass on Christmas Eve, many families across France enjoy a great meal together, called le réveillon. As the night brims with magic, a traditional Yule log crackles on the fire while children of all ages anticipate the visit of Père Noël, who will leave presents and fill their shoes with delightful treats.

Joyeux Noël! Merry Christmas!” Hanukkah Located between the France Pavilion and Morocco Pavilion is an area celebrating Hanukkah. Here, a storyteller shares tales of Hanukkah traditions around the world. Stories are 15 minutes long and happen several times a day.

“HANUKKAH

A GREAT MIRACLE HAPPENED THERE

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day celebration honoring the trials and tribulations faced by the Maccabees in Israel between 160 and 166 B.C.E. Named for their leader, Judah Maccabee, this small band of Jews stood up against a large army to reclaim the Second Temple from the Seleucid Empire.

Following the battle, Judah led the Maccabees in cleansing the temple. They rebuilt the altar and lit the menorah, a seven-branched candelabra. However, they found only enough oil to last one night. Miraculously, the central light of the menorah remained lit for 8 days, allowing the Maccabees to cleanse the temple and find more oil.

Today, Jews around the world celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah with family, food, and fun. At sundown on each night of Hanukkah, families and communities light the Hanukkiah, a nine-branched menorah that represents the 8 days of light, with a central branch, called the shamash, that is used to light the others. People share

a feast of foods cooked in oil, such as fried potato latkes, and exchange presents. They also play games with the dreidel, a four-sided top with Hebrew letters on it that come together to represent the phrase “a great miracle happened there.”

Chag Sameach! Happy Hanukkah!”

Japan

In the Japan Pavilion, guests can enjoy stories by the Daruma Storyteller about the Duruma doll and Japanese New Year customs. Shows are 15 minutes and happen several times a day.

“JAPAN

CELEBRATE GOOD FORTUNE IN THE NEW YEAR

To welcome the arrival of O-Shogatsu, or the Japanese New Year, families put a kadomatsu in the entrance of their homes. This customary decoration is made up of three elements that symbolize hope, everlasting strength, and rapid growth for the year ahead: the plum blossom, the pine branch, and the straight bamboo.

A symbol of longevity often associated with O-Shogatsu is the crane. Found in many forms throughout seasonal décor, the most common cranes are made from washi, a form of Japanese paper, and folded in the tradition of origami. Folding a thousand paper cranes is said to grant a person’s wish.

Families often prepare a cold and colorful delicacy called O-Sechi-ryori to enjoy over the first few days of O-Shogatsu. It consists of ingredients such as sweet omelet and fish egg, kelp roll and black beans, each of which symbolizes a token of good fortune for the coming year.

The rounded, white-eyed figure of the Daruma doll also plays an important role in the Japanese New Year, representing good luck, patience, and persistence in the new year.

明けましておめでとうございます Happy New Year!”

American Adventure

In the American Adventure Pavilion, you can find the Dicken’s Carolers (Voices of Liberty singers) performing holiday classic songs several times daily.

The scroll reads:

“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

PEACE ON EARTH, GOODWILL TO ALL

Before bedtime on Christmas Eve, children in the United States eagerly hang stockings by the fireplace and leave cookies and milk for Santa Claus, who comes down the chimney to bring presents while they sleep.

For many, Christmas may be spent sharing gifts and traditional meals with friends and family, attending seasonal concerts or church services, and charitably helping others.

Although Christmas in America means different things to different people, one wish always rings true: peace on earth and goodwill to all.

Merry Christmas!”

Italy

At the Italy Pavilion, you can hear about the kind witch LaBefana, who visits the sleeping children on the eve of the Epiphany. Her shows are 15 minutes long and happen several times a day.

The scroll in Italy reads:

“ITALY

GIVE A HANDMADE GIFT FROM THE HEART

Instead of awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the children of Italy wait for the eve of the Epiphany. This night brings a visit from La Befana, the good-natured witch who climbs down the chimney to fill their socks with handmade gifts and treats. Naughty children may find a lump of coal instead!

It is said that, year after year, La Befana wanders the countryside in search of the Gesu Bambino, or baby Jesus, leaving handmade gifts for good children in his honor.

Buon Natale! Merry Christmas!”

Germany

Here, you can hear the brass band Tanzhaus Johann play holiday songs several times daily.

“GERMANY

DISCOVER THE MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Many of the world’s most beloved holiday traditions began in Germany.

It is said that a well-known minister, Martin Luther, first adorned his family’s tree with candles, inspired by the snow that glistened on the fir trees along a quiet walk home as he reflected on the first nativity. That magical evening brought about the world’s first Tannenbaum and with it, the tradition of decorating the Christmas tree.

The very first nutcrackers also originate from a German fable. Carved in the shape of soldiers and kings, they were said to bring luck and protection to your home. This tale led to the enchanting story of Clara and her nussknacker, or nutcracker, told in Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s ballet. As the ballet rose in popularity, nutcrackers were sold in Christmas markets all over Germany.

Fröhliche Weihnachten! Merry Christmas!”

China

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with 15-minute shows by the Chinese Lion Dancers. These happen several times a day.

The scroll reads:

“CHINA

WELCOMING THE LUNAR NEW YEAR

In China, the winter season culminates with the arrival of Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival. For more than 2,000 years, the end of the Lunar calendar has been observed and celebrated with many time-honored traditions. These holiday rituals may include a top-to-bottom house cleaning, family reunions, remembering ancestors, festive meals, and sharing stories. Businesses and homes also welcome traditional lion dancers, who ward off the negative spirits of the past and spread the prospects of vitality, health, and prosperity.

The Chinese New Year is also celebrated with an abundance of the color red. In Chinese culture, red is believed to be a lucky symbol of strength and good fortune, Families may dress in festive red clothing, hang red lanterns, and create red jianzhi-or paper cutouts-to decorate their living areas. They even offer hong bao, red paper envelopes that often contain lucky money or small gifts.

Gung hay fat choy!

Wishing you great happiness and prosperity!”

Norway

In the Norway Pavilion Barn Santa presents 15-minute shows several times a day.

“NORWAY

GIVE THANKS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The holidays in Norway are a time for gratitude and goodwill to all living things, including farm animals, pets, crops, and plants. Children all across the Norwegian countryside give thanks to their Fjøsnissen, who is said to guard the well-being of every family’s farm, by leaving the gnome a steaming bowl of porridge topped with a pat of butter in the hayloft on Christmas Eve. If he doesn’t get his porridge, children can be prepared for this mysterious “Barn Santa” to serve up a bit of holiday mischief!

God jul! Merry Christmas!”

Mexico

At the Mexico Pavilion, you can catch the Las Posadas Celebration. This 25-minute show features dancers, Mariachi Cobre, and piñatas. The show happens several times a day Sunday-Thursday.

“MEXICO

SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER FROM DOOR TO DOOR

In Mexico, Navidad, or Christmas, is celebrated with a tradition called las posadas, meaning “shelter.” Beginning December 16th, Mexican children dress as the holy family and go door-to-door in a candlelight procession to honor Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in Bethlehem. Each night, after the children are welcomed inside, the prayers and festivities begin! Families across Mexico decorate for Navidad using poinsettias, also called la flor de Noche Buena, or the Christmas Eve flower. Legend has it the poinsettia originated one night long ago, when a little girl had no means to give a gift in Jesus’ name. An angel came to her and said to gather the weeds from the garden. When the little girl placed the weeds on the altar, they bloomed into the gorgeous red blossoms that we call poinsettias today.

¡Feliz Navidad!”

These holiday offerings will mostly be available through December 30, 2023. Make sure you check them out. The shows are spaced out so that you can visit many of them.

Source: Our friend Gina!