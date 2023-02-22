EPCOT Is Now Part of Disney After Hours Offerings







Disney has announced that they will be adding EPCOT to their Disney After Hours offerings along with the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Typhoon Lagoon’s H2O Glow Nights events. These ticketed events happen after the parks close and give guests the chance to ride attractions with lower wait times, while giving Disney a lot of extra money.

Guests can enter EPCOT at 7PM but the event will officially run from 10PM – 1AM. Honestly, it is worth the cost.

“Your event ticket also allows you early entry into the park beginning at 6 p.m. at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and 7 p.m. at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Best of all, the number of tickets for these events is limited, which means lower wait times for some of your favorite attractions.”

EPCOT After Hours will give guests access to the three most popular attractions at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Ratatouille, and Frozen Ever After. Guests will also have access to characters and ice cream, popcorn and select beverages through special carts.

Other attractions included are:

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Living with the Land Presented by Chiquita®

Mission: SPACE

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track Presented by Chevrolet®

“These fan-favorite experiences are scheduled to kick off May 20 at Typhoon Lagoon and June 1 at EPCOT. They join Magic Kingdom Park, running through March 27, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, currently running with additional dates being added beginning May 3. They offer a different way to experience the Disney magic!”

Dates and pricing are as follows:

Most are Thursday dates. AP and DVC members get tickets for $99.

Guests of select WDW resort hotels can start to purchase EPCOT and H2O Glow Nights tickets staring on February 28. All other guests can start purchasing tickets on March 3.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!