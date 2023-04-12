EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Returns on July 27







The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will run from July 27 through November 18, 2023 with over 25 Global Marketplaces to try. 2023 will have returning favorites and several new marketplaces that will open later in the summer.

There are other events you can look forward to including:

Fans of fromage can take part in Emile’s Fromage Montage, a fun way to try tasty cheese dishes from around the world. Grab your Festival Passport and purchase any five cheese dishes listed in the back of the Festival Passport to collect a stamp. Once you’ve collected five stamps, head to Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE to redeem a sweet treat unique to the festival.

Families can embark on Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak – a “Ratatouille”-inspired adventure that’s très magnifique! Guests of all ages can search for Remy throughout World Showcase and the Global Marketplaces.

And to celebrate the Halloween season grab your gourd-eous group and partake in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, a special pumpkin scavenger hunt from September 29 through October 31.

Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at America Gardens Theatre.

Source: Disney Parks Blog