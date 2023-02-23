EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Outdoor Kitchens and Menus Announced







We finally have a look at the list of outdoor kitchens and their menus for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival running from March 1 – July 5 at EPCOT. Along with the concerts, special activities, and topiaries, guests can try food from 15 different kitchens.

Let’s take a look!

EPCOT Farmers Feast (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Early Bloom Menu (Available March 1 through April 8)

Chilled Potato and Leek Soup “Vichyssoise” with bacon lardons, potato croutons, chive oil, and crispy leeks (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Char-grilled Bison Ribeye with creamy leek fondue, red wine butter sauce, and whipped red wine goat cheese

Spice Cake with cream cheese icing and candied pecans and parsnip (New)

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin

Springtime Menu (Available April 9 through May 20)

Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta

Grilled Swordfish with crushed fingerling potatoes, pea and mint purée, grilled asparagus, and lemon beurre Blanc (New)

Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream

Summer Solstice Menu (Available May 20 through July 5)

Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella with avocado, burrata cheese, and fresh basil

Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Sweet Corn Crème Brûlée with corn biscotti (New)

Beverages (Available throughout entire festival):

Collective Arts Brewing Blueberry & Elderberry Sparkling Hard Tea (New)

Ghost Mary: Translucent Bloody Mary with Boyd & Blair Cucumber Vodka, tomato water, horseradish, celery salt, and a hint of pepper (New)

BRUNCHCOT (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with brown gravy and sweet corn salsa

Lox Benedict on Everything Focaccia with everything-spiced cream cheese, shallots, crispy capers, and hollandaise (New)

Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon

Beverages:

Froot Loops Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Peach Bellini (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with milk, Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur, and vanilla vodka

The Citrus Blossom (The Odyssey)

Food Items:

Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange chile sauce (New)

Citrus Baked Brie with preserved lemon marmalade, limoncello-macerated blueberries, and spiced marcona almonds (New)

Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon curd, lemon mousse, and toasted meringue (New)

Beverages:

Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (Non-alcoholic)

UFO Beer Co. Citrus Hazy Wheat Beer

81Bay Brewing Co. Citrus Honey Cream Ale

Parish Brewing Co. Drive Thru: Orange Octane Imperial Sour

Bella Strada Spritz (New)

Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy

Beer Flight

Novelty:

Orange Bird Bundle featuring “The Orange Bird” Little Golden Book and souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup

Florida Fresh (Near Disney Traders)

Food Items:

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and spicy corn chips (New) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Blackened Fish Slider with roasted tomatoes, watercress, and citrus remoulade on brioche (New)

Watermelon Salad with blueberries, pickled red onions, balsamic, and feta

Florida Strawberry Shortcake (New)

Beverages:

Cucumber Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

Cucumber Watermelon Slushy with gin

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Pineapple Skewer with Tajin seasoning (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Tangerine Soft-serve

Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and cream soda

Beverages:

Lavender Martini: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with Lavender and Lemon

Lexington Brewing Tangerine Cream Ale

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Grand Cherry Hard Cider (New)

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Juice Jolt IPA (New)

BAUERNMARKT: FARMER’S MARKET (Germany)

Food Items:

Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Potato Pancake with caramelized ham, onions, and herb sour cream (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted gruyère cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with mixed berries

Beverages:

Bitburger Premium Pils

Stiegl Brewery Radler Raspberry

Flensburger Dunkel

Apfelschaumwein: Sparkling wine and apple liqueur

Beer Flight

Magnolia Terrace (The American Adventure)

Food Items:

Muffuletta Panini with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad (New)

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice

Crawfish Pie (New)

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding (New)

Beverages:

Bayou Cocktail: Bayou Spiced Rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and orange juice

Central 28 Beer Co. Pretty Things Ale (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Day Light American Light Ale

Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Hummus Trio: Traditional hummus, red beet and black garlic hummus, and avocado-herb hummus with Moroccan bread and crispy papadam (New) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake (New)

Beverages:

Pomegranate Mimosa

Keel Farms Strawberry Elderflower Hard Cider

Bold Rock Tangerine Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider

Cider Flight

La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France)

Food Items:

Braised Oxtail with pigeon pea rice (New)

Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer with BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice, mango salsa, and coconut-lime sauce

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Beverages:

Tropical Breeze: Minute Maid Lemonade, grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Tropical Perception White Sangria

Tropical Breeze with Don Q Límon Rum

Northern Bloom (Canada)

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes, brown butter vinaigrette, and Nueske’s Applewood-smoked Bacon (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beef Tenderloin Tips, mushroom bordelaise sauce, and whipped potatoes with garden vegetables

Chocolate Maple Whisky Cake (New)

Beverages:

Maple Popcorn Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Collective Arts Brewing Honey Lager

Glutenberg Blonde Ale, Montreal

81Bay Brewing Co. Apricot with Maple Syrup

Maple Popcorn Shake with Tap 357 Maple Rye Whisky

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Shrimp Scampi Poutine with cheese curds, lemon-garlic cheese fondue, spinach, and artichokes (New)

Soft-serve Waffle Cone: Peanut butter, jelly, or swirl

Beverages:

Mighty Swell Purple Magic Spiked Seltzer (New)

Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc (New)

Frozen Mojito with Boyd & Blair Rum (New)

Trowel & Trellis Hosted by IMPOSSIBLE (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Rib with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

IMPOSSIBLE Lumpia with Thai sweet chili sauce (New) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Chocolate Cake with black currant ganache, mixed berry compote, and chocolate ice cream (New) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Beverages:

Twinings Iced Green Tea with Cranberry and Lime (Non-alcoholic)

Parish Brewing Co. Bloom Hazy IPA

J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié

Twinings Iced Green Tea with cranberry and lime with Hangar 1 Makrut Vodka served in a mason jar

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Chicken and Waffles: Crispy honey-brined chicken and honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey (New)

Pollinator Flatbread with honey-whipped mascarpone, honey caramelized onions, blueberry gastrique, prosciutto, honey-whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey vinaigrette, and bee pollen (New)

Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with honey whipped cream, whipped honey, crystalized honey, honeycomb, dehydrated honey, and fennel pollen meringue kisses

Beverages:

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with streusel (Non-alcoholic)

B. Nektar New Wave Lemonade Mead

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

DOLE Whip (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe

BrewDog Hazy Jane IPA

Urban Artifact Teak Tropical American Fruit Tart

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Pineapple Beer Flight

The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth

Food Items:

Fruit and Cheese Plate: Grapes, strawberries, cheddar, and Mini Babybel Snack Cheese

Vegetable Plate: Broccoli, carrot sticks, and tomatoes with dip (Plant-based)

Pretzels with Hummus Dip (Plant-based)

Cookies ‘n “Cream” Chocolate Mousse Cup (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Sunshine Seasons

Beverage:

Strawberry-mango Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

Connections Café & Eatery

Food Item:

Orange Bird Liege Waffle (New)

Beverage:

Flower Drop Cocktail: St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)

Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico)

Food Items:

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza: House-made masa tortillas with squash blossoms, bacon, onion, zucchini, and cheese (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Taco Vampiro: Barbacoa Beef in a Corn Tortilla with crispy grilled monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Mala Hierba Margarita: Centinela Tequila Reposado, elderflower-chamomile tea, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, and UNA Flower-infused Vodka with a chile salt rim (New)

Cristal Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice, and orange liqueur in a souvenir cup (New)

Craft Mexican Lager

Lotus House (China)

Food Items:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

Beverages:

Classic Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Cherry Blossom Pilsner Draft Beer

Kung Fu Master: Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

Tang Dynasty: Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold, light rum, strawberry, piña colada mix, soda water, and white boba pearls

Tropical Moon: Smirnoff Vodka, Triple Sec, passion fruit, soda water and white boba pearls (New)

Primavera Kitchen (Italy)

Food Items:

Caesar con Gamberett: Baby gem lettuce, shrimp, Caesar dressing, and crispy bread crumble (New)

Tortelloni Primavera: Spinach tortelloni, sweet butter, pancetta, corn, peas, and fava beans (New)

Budino alle Nocciole: Chocolate-hazelnut pudding with cookie crumble (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Moscato

Italian Sangria red or white

Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila

Hanami (Japan)

Food Items:

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in sweet rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut

Hanami Sushi: Assorted Nigiri sushi with lemon-cured salmon, soy-marinated tuna, and cured mackerel (New)

Creamy Shrimp Udon: Udon soup with shrimp and spring vegetables (New)

Beverages:

Sakura Cherry Blossom Pilsner (New)

Hakushika Hana Kohaku Plum Sake: Junmai Ginjo blended with Japanese plum (New)

Nigori Dragon Fruit Sake Cocktail (New)

Fleur de Lys (France)

Food Items:

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic

Daube de Boeuf à la Provençal, Compote de Tomate au Romarin Gnocchi à la Niçoise: Provençal-style braised beef, rosemary tomato, and niçoise gnocchi (New)

Tarte Chocolat Mogador: Chocolate tart with Valrhona single origin chocolate brownie, walnuts, and raspberry coulis served warm (New)

Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel

Beverages:

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Draft Beer

VeRy Raspberry: Rosé wine with natural raspberry flavor

Kir àla Poire: French sparkling wine with Monin desert pear (New)

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and white and red cranberry juices

Funnel Cake

Banana Split Funnel Cake: Funnel Cake topped with Banana-Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Diced Strawberries, and a Maraschino Cherry drizzled with Chocolate Syrup (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Exotic Lemon Tea: A refreshing mix of Frozen Lemon and Iced Tea featuring Exotic Berry notes (Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka) (New)

Near Canada – Melonade: A tangy blend of Frozen Lemon with a burst of watermelon (Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka) (New)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Orange Cream Cold Brew: A smooth blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of orange and vanilla topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream, and coconut shavings (Spirited option available featuring Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur) (New)

The American Adventure – Key Lime Cold Brew: A zesty blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of Key lime and white chocolate topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs (Spirited option available featuring Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur) (New)

Garden Graze Food Stroll

Guests can participate in this food stroll featuring 11 featured food offerings. To participate guests pick up a festival passport and get a stamp after purchasing five of the 11 options. Bring the stamped passport to the Pineapple Promenade for an “exclusive treat.”

This year a limited-edition Citrus-infused Cupcake Orange Bird with Honey Disney Munchling will be available in park and online.

Source: Disney Parks Blog