Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival – Summer Solstice Menu Arrived







The Epcot Farmers Feast menu’s third rotation appeared during Epcot’s International Flower & Garden Festival, running until July 5. The three new food items at the Farmer’s Feast booths are Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella with Avocado, Burrata Cheese and Fresh Basil, Barbecue Seared Pork Tenderloin with Summer Succotash, Herb Butter and Grapefruit Vinaigrette, and Sweet Corn Crème Brûlée with Corn Biscotti.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival: Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella – $5.25

The returning Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella consists of avocado, burrata cheese, croutons, other vegetables, and fresh basil. This salad-style menu item looks lovely. We appreciate the increased use of burrata cheese at Walt Disney World. The components of this salad look and taste fresh.

This comes with a robust vinaigrette flavor. The burrata and croutons balance out the dish. Some guests have said that the combination of cheese and vegetables brought too much salt for their enjoyment. Still, this menu item fits perfectly at the Farmer’s Market booth.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival: Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin – $6.50

The Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin comes with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette. The pork tenderloin provides guests with a well-prepared piece of pork and more than expected amount of flavor. The grapefruit vinaigrette enhances this Epcot food festival item also. The succotash serves to balance the dish.

Though the succotash comes well prepared, you might find some of the flavors off-putting with the robust barbecue and vinaigrette flavors. Also, the barbecue sauce only brings grocery store barbecue sauce flavor.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival: Sweet Corn Crème Brulee – $4.75

This menu item counts as the only brand-new item of the three for this year’s Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival. The Sweet Corn Crème Brulee offers a unique combination of ingredients. This dessert comes with a piece of corn biscotti.

We suspect your enjoyment of this menu item will depend on several factors. Will the corn and sugar balance work correctly in your dessert? Will the corn aspect throw off your taste buds? Also, since festival food varies in terms of quality from day to day, which level of quality will you receive?

Despite that, the Sweet Corn Crème Brulee offers a nice, sweet menu item. The hints of corn in terms of flavor and texture make this item unique. The biscotti avoids being too hard and makes a nice addition to the food festival option.

Farmer’s Feast Summer Solstice Menu

Overall, these three menu items rank as average Epcot festival food items. You will find these choices appealing. Still, you might not race back to the Farmer’s Feast booth for a second one, either. As GooToYou said, “Everything was very decent, but not the best food we’ve tried the entire festival.” As always, eat like you mean it!