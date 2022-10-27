EPCOT International Festival Of The Arts 2023 Dates and More

Disney has released the date for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The event will run from January 13, 2023 – February 20, 2023 at Walt Disney World.

Guest visiting EPCOT during the event can purchase special food and beverage offerings at 16 different Food Studios. This year two new food studios will be opened!

Moderne, located near Test Track will bring a new “avant-garde” menu.

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic, will bring food and beverage options featuring “vibrant colors and flavors.”

Other activities and events during the festival include:

There will also be over 100 different artists featured during the festival.

Participate in learning to draw Disney characters at the Animation Academy

Join other guests in painting a section on the Paint by Number Mural

Learn about art in the Figment scavenger hunt around the World Showcase

Watch different performers live on the Disney on Broadway concert series at the America Gardens Theatre.

When Disney posts the list of Food Studios and menus we will post them here on Pirates and Princesses for you.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog