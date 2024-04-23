EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Will Not Start Until Almost September This Year







Disney has just announced the dates for the 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Interestingly, they are moving the start date to the end of August, which means that there will not be a festival this summer at EPCOT, as the Flower and Garden festival is set to end on May 27, 2024.

The announced dates for Food & Wine are August 29 through November 23, 2024. Last year, the popular event ran from July 27 to November 18, and in 2022, it ran from July 14 to November 19.

The time shift is definitely interesting. Disney is clearly doing this for a reason. It could free up the summer for something else, push people to other parks for “new” attractions coming, or even drive bookings toward the fall.

Of course, guests will have a wide variety of outdoor kitchens to try festival offerings this year. The Eat To The Beat Concert Series will also be returning. Emile’s Fromage Montage cheese stroll, scavenger hunts, and more will also be returning for 2024.

On the merchandise side, it seems that Figment, Remy, and Mickey Mouse will be featured.

There is even a fantastic Figment Food & Wine Festival Loungefly mini backpack that will likely sell out and end up on eBay.

If you had originally planned to attend the event during dates in late July or early August, you might want to reschedule your trip if you can. I’m sure this unexpected shift may cause some Disney parks fans issues.

Source: Disney Parks Blog