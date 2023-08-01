EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Merchandise







The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicked off last week with fresh food and fresh merchandise. Today we have a look at some of the items you can purchase at the event!

Friend of Pirates and Princesses La Reina Creole was at EPCOT and she did a live stream walk around of the event, the outdoor kitchens, the Odyssey, merchandise, and more. You can check that out below!

She also sent over these merchandise images!

Pitcher and cups – $34.99

Salt and Pepper Shakers – $12.99

Ornament – $19.99

Coasters- $24.99

Each coaster makes up part of the burger.

Stemmed Glass – $19.99

Stemless Wine Glass is $19.99

Food and Wine Festival Mug – $19.99

Festival Ears – $34.99

Reyn Spooner Button Front Shirt – $135

CORKSICLE Bottle – $49.99

Charcuterie Board – $49.99

‘Encanto’ Tray – $19.99

Mickey and Minnie Stemless CORKSICLE Cup – $39.99

Mickey Picnic Blanket – $39.99

Tervis Tumbler featuring Mirabel – $29.99

Encanto Measuring Spoons – $14.99

Encanto Spatula – $14.99

Mirabel Apron – $34.99

Figment Annual Passholder Shirt – $39.99

Annual Passholder Pin – $17.99

What do you think? Which piece(s) are your favorite? Comment and let us know!

Check out La Reina Creole on her adventures by following her Twitter @LaReinaCreole.