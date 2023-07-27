EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Loungefly Mini Backpack Now Available on Shop Disney

Today is the start of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World. To celebrate Shop Disney has listed the new event Loungefly mini backpack!
The backpack features a stylized Spaceship Earth icon on the front with an all-over food print on the piece.
Let’s take a look!
2023 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78
The backpack measures 10 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 7” D.
“Enjoy a tasteful reminder of your visit to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 with this mini backpack from Loungefly. The simulated leather design features a colorful allover print of delicious snacks to whet your appetite and a circular front pocket with a geometric design inspired by Spaceship Earth.
- Simulated leather backpack
- Allover design featuring food*
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Round front zip pocket with design inspired by Spaceship Earth
- ”EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023” on back
- Side slip pockets
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry loop
- Lining features allover print with EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 logo
- 55% polyurethane / 45% PVC”
Interior Lining design.
It’s not my favorite, but it’s cute enough. I’m sure many people will like it.
Festival merchandise videos have been popping up on Youtube so check them out!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.