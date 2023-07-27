EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Loungefly Mini Backpack Now Available on Shop Disney







Today is the start of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World. To celebrate Shop Disney has listed the new event Loungefly mini backpack!

The backpack features a stylized Spaceship Earth icon on the front with an all-over food print on the piece.

Let’s take a look!

The backpack measures 10 1/2” H x 9 1/2” W x 7” D.

“Enjoy a tasteful reminder of your visit to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 with this mini backpack from Loungefly. The simulated leather design features a colorful allover print of delicious snacks to whet your appetite and a circular front pocket with a geometric design inspired by Spaceship Earth.

Simulated leather backpack

Allover design featuring food*

Zip closure with double zip pull

Round front zip pocket with design inspired by Spaceship Earth

”EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023” on back

Side slip pockets

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry loop

Lining features allover print with EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 logo

55% polyurethane / 45% PVC”

Interior Lining design.

It’s not my favorite, but it’s cute enough. I’m sure many people will like it.

Festival merchandise videos have been popping up on Youtube so check them out!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!