EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Snow White Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival kicked off on March 1, 2023 and will run through July 5, 2023. With the new event came new merchandise including Snow White themed items that are now available on Shop Disney. This article is going to focus on the Flower and Garden Festival Dooney and Bourke items.
Let’s take a look!
Flower and Garden Snow White Crossbody Bag – $228
This piece measures 9” H x 9” W x 3” D with a shoulder strap drop length of 26.”
“Snow White will keep your memories of the 2023 Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival blooming year round with this special edition crossbody by Dooney & Bourke. To emphasize its connection to the festival, the bag has an allover design featuring the original Disney Princess in a floral setting with her woodland friends.
- Allover floral print featuring Snow White and woodland friends*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet“
Flower and Garden Snow White Satchel – $298
This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 4” and a shoulder strap drop length of 15 1/2.”
- Allover floral print featuring Snow White and woodland friends*
- Screen art on simulated leather*
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure with braided leather zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap
- Rolled carry handles
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
Flower and Garden Snow White Tote- $298
This piece measures 11 1/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length: 11 1/2.”
- Screen art on simulated leather
- Different Snow White designs on each side
- Stitched leather finishings with blue edging
- Zip closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Carry handles feature goldtone rings
- Goldtone hardware
- Fully lined
- Metal feet
These items are now available at EPCOT and on Shop Disney, along with other Snow White and Orange Bird themed Flower and Garden merchandise.
