EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Snow White Dooney and Bourke Pieces Now Available







The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival kicked off on March 1, 2023 and will run through July 5, 2023. With the new event came new merchandise including Snow White themed items that are now available on Shop Disney. This article is going to focus on the Flower and Garden Festival Dooney and Bourke items.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 9” H x 9” W x 3” D with a shoulder strap drop length of 26.”

“Snow White will keep your memories of the 2023 Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival blooming year round with this special edition crossbody by Dooney & Bourke. To emphasize its connection to the festival, the bag has an allover design featuring the original Disney Princess in a floral setting with her woodland friends.

Allover floral print featuring Snow White and woodland friends*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet“

This piece measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length of 4” and a shoulder strap drop length of 15 1/2.”

Allover floral print featuring Snow White and woodland friends*

Screen art on simulated leather*

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure with braided leather zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Rolled carry handles

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

This piece measures 11 1/4” H x 13 3/4” W x 5 1/4” D with a handle drop length: 11 1/2.”

Screen art on simulated leather

Different Snow White designs on each side

Stitched leather finishings with blue edging

Zip closure

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Carry handles feature goldtone rings

Goldtone hardware

Fully lined

Metal feet

These items are now available at EPCOT and on Shop Disney, along with other Snow White and Orange Bird themed Flower and Garden merchandise.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!