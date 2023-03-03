EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Merchandise Now Available on Shop Disney







If you couldn’t make it down to the opening of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival you can get your Orange Bird Festival pieces on Shop Disney now! Many people can’t make it to the event, so I love that Disney offers pieces online. It also stops the scalpers somewhat.

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3XL

“Make every moment sweet and delicious in this soft jersey tank tee featuring sunny Orange Bird art on front and floral pattern on back. It’s fresh picked from the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.

Fashion tank top

Orange Bird screen art with floral accents on front

Floral print pattern on back panel

Soft, heathered jersey knit

Sleeveless with wide armholes

Deep scoop neckline

Shirttail hem

60% Cotton / 40% Polyester“

Sizes XS-3X

“Bask in the Florida sunshine of your own imagination whenever you slip into these sweet retro shorts featuring Orange Bird graphics, ribbed side stripes and contrast trims. A day without the Orange Bird is like a day without sunshine!

Vintage athletic styling

Orange Bird screen art with floral accents

Pieced, ribbed tri-color stripes at sides

Contrast elastic waistband

Drawstring pulls

Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection

95% cotton / 5% spandex“

Sizes S-3XL

“Come to the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival for fresh, tasty fashion trends, naturally! The Orange Bird provides a day of 100% sunshine whenever you wear this colorful cotton tee with contrast trims.

Orange Bird screen art

”Groovy garden” caption

Soft jersey knit

Short sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree of your imagination whenever you don this sweet and sunny Spirit Jersey featuring Orange Bird graphics. A day without the Orange Bird is like a day without sunshine!

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Orange Bird art on chest and back

Floral print pattern on back midsection

Spaceship Earth art on sleeve

Puffy ink ”Spreadin’ the Sunshine” text across back shoulder

Medium weight fabric

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Color blocking

Long sleeves

Contrast ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

100% Cotton“

“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree has found somewhere new to perch with this mug as he nestles atop the reimagined Spaceship Earth attraction which is covered in oranges. The molded ceramic mug will always provide refreshing memories of your visit to the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.

Molded dimensional mug

Different Orange Bird designs on each side

Dimensional branch-like handle

Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Stoneware

4” H x 3 1/2” Diameter

Holds 13 oz.“

“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree is ”Spreadin’ the sun shine” one foot at a time with this stepping stone. A colorful addition to any garden, the molded circular design is a round about way to bring a fun dimension to your yard.

Garden stepping stone featuring Orange Bird and ”Spreadin’ the sun shine” slogan

Dimensional design with raised elements

Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection

40% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 40% polymer / 20% styrene

1 1/6” H x 9” Diameter“

“Let a little sunshine into your life when displaying this adorable Orange Bird ornament featuring an orange blossom ”swing.” It makes a sweet souvenir of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.

Fully sculpted Orange Bird ornament

Orange blossom ”swing” setpiece

Satin ribbon for hanging

Lobster claw clasp

Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection

32% polymer / 32% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 15% styrene / 15% plastic / 5% metal / 1% polyester

Approx. 5 1/4” H x 3 1/4” W x 2 1/2” D”

“You’ll enjoy orange ears to go with your green fingers when wearing this souvenir ear headband from the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023. The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree is featured on the simulated leather ears of this headband that includes a sparkling orange sequin bow.

Simulated leather ears

Each ear features a different image of Orange Bird on the front and flowers on the back

Orange sequin bow

Simulated leather headband exterior with ”Orange Vibes” text

Non-slip velour interior

Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection

Polyester / polyurethane

8 1/4” H x 10 1/2” W x 1 1/4” D“

“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree perches on this ol’ tree stump which is hollowed out to become a planter. The novel design of this ceramic plant pot is decorated in pretty flowers to make a fun and functional addition to your home.

Ceramic planter featuring Orange Bird

Dimensional tree stump design

Hole in bottom for drainage

Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection

40% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 40% polymer / 20% styrene

5 2/3” H x 5 3/5” W x 6” L“

“You be ”zest in show” when you think of Orange Bird and this colorful cartoon backpack by Loungefly featuring the sweet citrus mascot. Every day at the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023, you will be ”kissed by the sun” when carrying it.

Simulated leather grain

Orange Bird appliqués and screen art front and back

Orange blossom details

Embroidered accents

Double zip main compartment

Front zip pocket

Two side pockets

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Carry handle

Print lining featuring Orange Bird

Goldtone finish hardware

Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate on side

Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection

Polyurethane / metal

Approx. 25” H x 19” W x 12 1/2” D“

I love the retro 70’s look!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!