EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Merchandise Now Available on Shop Disney

If you couldn’t make it down to the opening of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival you can get your Orange Bird Festival pieces on Shop Disney now! Many people can’t make it to the event, so I love that Disney offers pieces online. It also stops the scalpers somewhat.
Let’s take a look!
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Tank Top – $36.99
Sizes XS-3XL
“Make every moment sweet and delicious in this soft jersey tank tee featuring sunny Orange Bird art on front and floral pattern on back. It’s fresh picked from the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.
- Fashion tank top
- Orange Bird screen art with floral accents on front
- Floral print pattern on back panel
- Soft, heathered jersey knit
- Sleeveless with wide armholes
- Deep scoop neckline
- Shirttail hem
- 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Shorts – $36.99
Sizes XS-3X
“Bask in the Florida sunshine of your own imagination whenever you slip into these sweet retro shorts featuring Orange Bird graphics, ribbed side stripes and contrast trims. A day without the Orange Bird is like a day without sunshine!
- Vintage athletic styling
- Orange Bird screen art with floral accents
- Pieced, ribbed tri-color stripes at sides
- Contrast elastic waistband
- Drawstring pulls
- Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection
- 95% cotton / 5% spandex“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival T-Shirt – $36.99
Sizes S-3XL
“Come to the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival for fresh, tasty fashion trends, naturally! The Orange Bird provides a day of 100% sunshine whenever you wear this colorful cotton tee with contrast trims.
- Orange Bird screen art
- ”Groovy garden” caption
- Soft jersey knit
- Short sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection
- 100% cotton“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Spirit Jersey – $74.99
Sizes XS-XXL
“Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree of your imagination whenever you don this sweet and sunny Spirit Jersey featuring Orange Bird graphics. A day without the Orange Bird is like a day without sunshine!
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Orange Bird art on chest and back
- Floral print pattern on back midsection
- Spaceship Earth art on sleeve
- Puffy ink ”Spreadin’ the Sunshine” text across back shoulder
- Medium weight fabric
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Color blocking
- Long sleeves
- Contrast ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- 100% Cotton“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Mug – $19.99
“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree has found somewhere new to perch with this mug as he nestles atop the reimagined Spaceship Earth attraction which is covered in oranges. The molded ceramic mug will always provide refreshing memories of your visit to the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.
- Molded dimensional mug
- Different Orange Bird designs on each side
- Dimensional branch-like handle
- Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Dishwasher and microwave safe
- Stoneware
- 4” H x 3 1/2” Diameter
- Holds 13 oz.“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Stepping Stone – $29.99
“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree is ”Spreadin’ the sun shine” one foot at a time with this stepping stone. A colorful addition to any garden, the molded circular design is a round about way to bring a fun dimension to your yard.
- Garden stepping stone featuring Orange Bird and ”Spreadin’ the sun shine” slogan
- Dimensional design with raised elements
- Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection
- 40% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 40% polymer / 20% styrene
- 1 1/6” H x 9” Diameter“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Sketchbook Ornament – $24.99
“Let a little sunshine into your life when displaying this adorable Orange Bird ornament featuring an orange blossom ”swing.” It makes a sweet souvenir of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023.
- Fully sculpted Orange Bird ornament
- Orange blossom ”swing” setpiece
- Satin ribbon for hanging
- Lobster claw clasp
- Part of the Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection
- 32% polymer / 32% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 15% styrene / 15% plastic / 5% metal / 1% polyester
- Approx. 5 1/4” H x 3 1/4” W x 2 1/2” D”
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Ears – $34.99
“You’ll enjoy orange ears to go with your green fingers when wearing this souvenir ear headband from the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023. The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree is featured on the simulated leather ears of this headband that includes a sparkling orange sequin bow.
- Simulated leather ears
- Each ear features a different image of Orange Bird on the front and flowers on the back
- Orange sequin bow
- Simulated leather headband exterior with ”Orange Vibes” text
- Non-slip velour interior
- Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection
- Polyester / polyurethane
- 8 1/4” H x 10 1/2” W x 1 1/4” D“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Planter – $34.99
“The little Orange Bird from Florida’s Sunshine Tree perches on this ol’ tree stump which is hollowed out to become a planter. The novel design of this ceramic plant pot is decorated in pretty flowers to make a fun and functional addition to your home.
- Ceramic planter featuring Orange Bird
- Dimensional tree stump design
- Hole in bottom for drainage
- Part of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Collection
- 40% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 40% polymer / 20% styrene
- 5 2/3” H x 5 3/5” W x 6” L“
Orange Bird EPCOT Flower and Garden Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88.00
“You be ”zest in show” when you think of Orange Bird and this colorful cartoon backpack by Loungefly featuring the sweet citrus mascot. Every day at the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023, you will be ”kissed by the sun” when carrying it.
- Simulated leather grain
- Orange Bird appliqués and screen art front and back
- Orange blossom details
- Embroidered accents
- Double zip main compartment
- Front zip pocket
- Two side pockets
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Carry handle
- Print lining featuring Orange Bird
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate on side
- Part of the 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection
- Polyurethane / metal
- Approx. 25” H x 19” W x 12 1/2” D“
I love the retro 70’s look!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
