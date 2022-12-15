EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise Preview

It’s almost 2023 and it’s almost time for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts running from January 13 – February 20, 2023! About a month out from the event we have some first looks at exclusive merchandise coming to EPCOT.

Let’s take a look!

Figment Spirit Jersey

I’m loving the black jersey fabric with the pops of color on this design!

The black color is continued with the Figment Chalkboard Framed Mug:

The Figment CORKCICLE Tumbler further continues the black background trend:

Finally we have a look at a Figment Munchlings

These items and more are coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World!

Source: Disney Parks Blog