EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise Preview

It’s almost 2023 and it’s almost time for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts running from January 13 – February 20, 2023! About a month out from the event we have some first looks at exclusive merchandise coming to EPCOT.
Let’s take a look!
Figment Spirit Jersey
I’m loving the black jersey fabric with the pops of color on this design!
The black color is continued with the Figment Chalkboard Framed Mug:
The Figment CORKCICLE Tumbler further continues the black background trend:
Finally we have a look at a Figment Munchlings
These items and more are coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
