EPCOT DISNEY ON BROADWAY Schedule and Dining Package Information Announced

It’s almost 2023 and the start of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 13- February 20th. Now we have a list of the DISNEY ON BROADWAY performers and Dining package information.
Performances will run throughout the event with three shows a night at the America Gardens Theatre in the United States of America section of the World Showcase.
The performance schedule includes:
Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Kevin Massey (Tarzan)
- January 13
- January 15 through 16
- January 19 through 20
Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)
- January 14
- January 17 through 18
- January 21 through 22
Patti Murin (Frozen) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)
- January 23
- January 25 through 26
- January 29 through 30
- February 2 through 3
Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)
- January 24
- January 27 through 28
- January 31 through February 1
- February 4 through 5
Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)
- February 6
- February 8 through 9
- February 12 through 13
- February 16 through 17
Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)
- February 7
- February 10 through 11
- February 14 through 15
- February 18 through 19
On February 20, 2023, give a standing ovation for an extended finale featuring Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott!
We do have a list of the various Dining Package offerings with prices:
There will be eight restaurants participating in the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series Dining Packages for lunch and dinner.
Each package includes:
- An appetizer, entrée and dessert or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage
- One (1) guaranteed seat per person to a DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert held on the same day
Here are the participating restaurants and prices (not including tax and tip.)
|Adult
(ages 10 and up)
|Child
(ages 3 to 9)
|Akershus Royal Banquet
Norway Pavilion
|$74.00
|$48.00
|Biergarten Restaurant
Germany Pavilion
|$60.00
|$34.00
|Coral Reef Restaurant
The Living Seas
|$69.00
|$27.00
|Garden Grill Restaurant
The Land Pavilion
|$66.00
|$43.00
|Le Cellier Steakhouse
Canada Pavilion
|$95.00
|$36.00
|Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
American Adventure Pavilion
|$35.00
|Rose and Crown Dining Room
United Kingdom Pavilion
|$59.00
|$25.00
|Spice Road Table
Morocco Pavilion
|$47.00
|$20.00
How to make reservations:
Booking for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY dining packages will begin on December 13, 2022.
Same-Day Dining Packages
“Planning a last-minute visit? You may be able to purchase a same-day dining package, which allows you to:
- Dine without reservations at Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue that day
- Enjoy guaranteed seats to a DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert later that same day
To check availability for same-day dining packages, visit Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue during the Festival. Packages are subject to availability and may not be available on peak dates.”
Fine Print
- DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series Dining Packages are only offered from January 13 through February 20, 2023.
- Alcohol will only be served to Guests ages 21 and older.
- Reservations require a credit card guarantee.
- Guests will receive DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Seating badges at the restaurant after their meal. The badge will specify the date and showtime they have reserved.
- Guests with the Dining Package will enter America Gardens Theatre in a separate queue and will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is guaranteed.
- Guests who have not reserved a DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series Dining Package will be seated at the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is based on availability due to limited capacity.
- To enter EPCOT, both a theme park reservation and valid theme park admission are required. EPCOT admission is not included in the price of the dining package.
Source: Disney, Walt Disney World
