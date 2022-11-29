EPCOT DISNEY ON BROADWAY Schedule and Dining Package Information Announced

It’s almost 2023 and the start of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 13- February 20th. Now we have a list of the DISNEY ON BROADWAY performers and Dining package information.

Performances will run throughout the event with three shows a night at the America Gardens Theatre in the United States of America section of the World Showcase.

The performance schedule includes:

Kara Lindsay (Newsies) and Kevin Massey (Tarzan)

January 13

January 15 through 16

January 19 through 20

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)

January 14

January 17 through 18

January 21 through 22

Patti Murin (Frozen) and Robert Creighton (Frozen)

January 23

January 25 through 26

January 29 through 30

February 2 through 3

Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)

January 24

January 27 through 28

January 31 through February 1

February 4 through 5

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin)

February 6

February 8 through 9

February 12 through 13

February 16 through 17

Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

February 7

February 10 through 11

February 14 through 15

February 18 through 19

On February 20, 2023, give a standing ovation for an extended finale featuring Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott!

We do have a list of the various Dining Package offerings with prices:

There will be eight restaurants participating in the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series Dining Packages for lunch and dinner.

Each package includes: