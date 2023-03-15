EPCOT CommuniCore Hall and Moana Journey of Water To Open Later This Year







It seems that EPCOT’s “spine” area will stop being such a construction zone by the end of 2023. The two big projects being completed, CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water, are set to open later this year according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Journey of Water is set to open later this fall.

To be honest, it’s a fun idea, but its “self-guided exploration trail will take you through the natural water cycle – from the skies to oceans and all the way back again.” A walk-through attraction with interactive elements. While the park does need some areas to cool off, it feels like a quick way to shove in IP to the theme park.

I’m sure it will be pretty though.

Speaking of being pretty. ComminiCore Hall is going to be beautiful on the outside.

CommuniCore Hall will also be opening later this year and will be the center hub for all the festivals in the park. I love the look of the building, the colors, and pattern reflective of Spaceship Earth’s geodesic elements.

It will also be the new character meet and greet location called Mickey & Friends.

To me, it feels like an EPCOT version of Walt Disney Presents. This is an example of a Festival of the Arts Display:

While I do love how beautiful the building is, it feels like a vessel for Disney to throw characters into and call them “new offerings.”

Finally, we are going to see these two projects finished this year. EPCOT’s “spine” area has been torn up since a little after announcements for the new EPCOT were made in 2019. The projects started in early 2020, before the pandemic, and are just now reaching completion.

