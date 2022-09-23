EPCOT 40th Anniversary Treats Coming Soon

On October 1, EPCOT will be 40! The second Walt Disney World park opened on October 1, 1982 and to celebrate Disney is offering some special eats, treats and sips!
Let’s take a look!
Connections Café (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar
Choza de Margarita (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)
- 40th Fiesta: Celebrate the colors for the anniversary of EPCOT with this frozen margarita in a “MEXICO 40” souvenir cup
Funnel Cake (Available Oct. 1 and 2)
- Celebration Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and 40th candies
Garden House (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- Sake Cocktail Flight featuring Samurai, Mt. Fuji, Tokyo Sunset, and Violet Sake
La Hacienda de San Angel and San Angel Inn (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)
- Flan: Vanilla custard topped with blueberries, whipped cream, and a “MEXICO 40” white chocolate garnish
- Clarified Margarita: Tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, and simple syrup in a “MEXICO 40” souvenir cup with glow cube
Nine Dragons Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, shredded cucumber, and green onion
Space 220 Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3) Crema Catalana: Vanilla cream custard, lemon snow, citrus segments, and spicy ginger crumble
Sunshine Seasons (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- Figment Sponge Cake with honey-lime mousse
Teppan Edo (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT
Tokyo Dining (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)
- EPCOT 40th Kaisen Chirashi Don: Celebration sushi bowl
- EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT
Of course these are all for a very limited time, but if you happen to be in EPCOT during these dates you can try the special offerings.
What do you think? Comment and let us know.
Source: Disney Parks Blog
