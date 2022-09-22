EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Sneak Peek

This year marks the 40th anniversary for EPCOT in Walt Disney World. On October 1, it will be 40 years since EPCOT (EPCOT Center) opened it’s gates in 1982. To celebrate Disney is going to sell special merchandise for the event. Thanks to the Disney Parks Blog we have a sneak peek.

The merchandise will debut on October 1 and will be called the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection. EPCOT fans will be able to purchase these items at the Creations Shop and some items will also be available on Shop Disney. Later in the month more pieces will be arriving.

Figment will be a big part of the line, as he should be. He has been the mascot of the park for years! They line will also focus on the attraction symbols for the park as well, and I love that too!

Here’s a look at some of the pieces coming very soon!

That Loungefly mini backpack is so cute!

Of course we have a Minnie ear headband and a Spirit Jersey too!

Other items you can expect include a Spaceship Earth-themed figurine, Harvey’s Figment Crossbody Bag, Trading pins, and Alex and Ani bracelet and more!

Disney put out a YouTube video featuring the upcoming collection. I especially love the old 1980’s -1990’s VHS video camera touch they gave it all.

What many would love to see would be merchandise from attractions that are no longer with us. Horizons, World of Motion, Dreamfinder, Kitchen Kabaret, Food Rocks, Body Wars, Cranium Command, the Maelstrom, etc. I hope we get some pieces like that! If Disney doesn’t that was very short sighted and money left on the table for sure.

EPCOT has been my favorite since I was a child. It’s my mom and nephew’s favorite too, so I can’t wait to see what is coming for the 40th anniversary celebration!

If you are interested in some of these items I would get to EPCOT early and get in line because the scalpers will be out with their entire family in tow trying to grab the two items per customer limit of each size or style. I wish I was joking.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog