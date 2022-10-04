EPCOT 40th Anniversary Harveys Land on Shop Disney

Last night people started posting that the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Harvey pieces were at the Creations Shop in EPCOT. Today the bags have arrived on Shop Disney.

Let’s take a look!

So the bag charm with Figment in his hot air balloon is attached to the bag. The tote measures 11 1/4” H x 12” W x 3 3/4” D.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT with this stylish tote by Harveys. This colorful bag features an allover design of EPCOT attraction icons, a removable strap, contrast carrying handles, EPCOT themed keychain, and a large main compartment. It’s perfect for holding all your park essentials and makes a wonderful souvenir of the EPCOT 40th anniversary.

Made of durable automotive seatbelts

EPCOT attraction icon pattern

EPCOT 40 logo incorpated in pattern

Large main compartment with zipper closure

Internal zipper pocket

Fabric lining with allover Figment and ”EPCOT 40” text print

Contrast top carrying handles

Removable, adjustable strap

Woven Disney x Harveys tag inside

Silvertone hardware

Metal feet

Keychain with EPCOT40 logo and acrylic Figment charm

Disney x Harveys logo charm“

This piece measures 12” H x 9 1/2” W x 2” D.

“Celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT with Figment the dragon as this fun crossbody bag. It features a 3D plush Figment design with a removable strap that has EPCOT attraction icons, and a secure zipper compartment. It’s perfect for holding all your park essentials and makes a wonderful souvenir of the EPCOT 40th anniversary.

Plush 3D Figment design

Strap made of durable automotive seatbelts

EPCOT attraction icon pattern on strap

EPCOT 40 logo incorpated in pattern

Main compartment with zipper closure

Fabric lining with allover Figment and ”EPCOT 40” text print

Removable, adjustable strap“

These pieces are available now. That Figment bag is cute but the price being the same as the tote seems a bit high to me.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!