Entrance Marquee Sign Added to Tron Lightcycle Run in the Magic Kingdom







Tron Lightcycle Run is getting closer to opening and today Disney has added the entrance marquee to the attraction opening on April 4th. They posted a look at the new signage on Instagram.

Apparently this attraction is also getting a sponsor. This time it’s Enterprise car rentals.

“◎//: Attention Users: This morning Imagineers installed the marquee for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park, as work continues ahead of the attraction opening on April 4. We can’t wait for you to enter the Grid!”

I look forward to seeing images of the sign lit up at night with the canopy in the background. Hopefully we will see some of those online this evening!

Here’s the write-up for Tron Lightcycle Run:

“Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.

Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

Guests will need to be taller than 48 inches (122 cm) to ride.

