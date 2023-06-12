Enchanted Tiki Room Pineapple Swirl Bangle Now Available







The Enchanted Tiki Room is a beloved attraction for many. Of course, near the attraction, one can purchase the famous Dole Whip pineapple swirl! Now Disney has released a wooden bangle inspired by the attraction and the treat!

Here is the write-up!

“A famous treat inspires a fashionable accessory with this Pineapple Swirl bangle. The repeat pattern of the iconic Adventureland frozen snack on the exterior and the ”Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room” interior stamp make this wooden bracelet just as sweet. Wearing it on your wrist is almost like having a real Pineapple Swirl in your hand, except it won’t disappear.

Wooden bangle

Pineapple Swirl repeat pattern

”Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room” interior stamp

Wood

Outer diameter: 3 1/4”

Inner diameter: 2 1/2”

Width: 1”

Thickness: 1/3”

Imported“

I love the “carved” look of the piece with the repeated patterns. It really helps it fit the theming.

If you have larger hands or are more Pooh-sized I would buy this one at that parks, when you could actually see how big it is in person. Bangles tend to run smaller and might not fit.

