Encanto Loungefly Mini Backpack Featuring Luisa Arrives at Walt Disney World

If you are fans of ‘Encanto’ and Loungefly I have some good news for you! Our friend La Reina Creole has found a gorgeous Loungefly mini backpack at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And, it features fan favorite character Luisa Madrigal!
The new piece featuring Luisa is $88 and she found it at the Island Merchantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
One of the stand-out elements of the bag is the gorgeous floral embroidery!
The front pouch on the piece says “Being Strong is Fabulous.” I also love that they put Luisa on the donkey-unicorn. Hey, strong girls like flowers and unicorns too.
Embroidered flowers are also featured on the sides of the backpack. I love that they added Luisa’s embroidered weights to the flower design too.
The back of the piece has a screen-printed image of Luisa holding up a donkey.
You can watch La Reina Creol’s 5/14 stream from Disney’s Animal Kingdom below! The backpack and other merchandise can be seen starting at the 1:21:43 mark.
