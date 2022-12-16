Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Trailer Drops

Encanto, Walt Disney’s Animation Studio’s 60th feature length animated movie, is coming alive on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will debut on Disney+ on December 28th. It is described as a “magical live-to-film concert experience.” It was produced by Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73. The concert experience was originally performed and filmed at the Hollywood Bowl on November 12th, 2022.

The original cast of the Academy Award winning film, Encanto, reunited for the filming of this concert in the famous Casa Madrigal. Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), and Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma) all returned to partake in this event. Fan-favorite and Grammy nominated musical numbers will be performed including the hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will give the opening introduction. Along with the original cast, special guests Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda will perform.

The performance features an 80-person orchestra led by Anthony Parnther, 50 dancers, and stellar special effects. Additionally, a Colombian band, with musicians featured on the Encanto soundtrack, joined the orchestra.

Chris Howe directed Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl with choreographers Jamal Sims and Kai Martinez. Production design was completed by Misty Buckley.

The trailer for this event dropped on YouTube earlier today, and the live-to-film concert event looks quite colorful and spectacular. It will premiere on Disney+ on December 28th, 2022 to the delight of fans of the film.

