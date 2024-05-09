Search
Empire’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Covers Center on Dogpool

Marvel

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Deadpool & Wolverine Covers
Photo Credit: Empire
Everyone keeps talking about Hugh Jackman returning as Logan in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine flick, but where is the love for Dogpool? Empire magazine knows what I’m talking about!

The lovingly ugly pup takes center stage on not one but two covers of Empire’s May issue!

Photo Credit: Empire

The new issue of Empire takes a major, world-exclusive dive into the Deadpooliest Deadpool movie yet, digging into the secrets of an MCU movie set to bring the X-factor. Plus, Jackman talks his journey back to the claws, Feige discusses his plan to wrangle mutants into the MCU, and Reynolds and Jackman open up on their long-time friendship. All that, and the issue is packed with never-before-seen images from the film, offering your best look yet at what’s in store when these two titans collide. Hold on to your chimichangas.

While the first cover is adorable, it’s the second version with artwork by Murugiah that really sells what this movie is about:

Photo Credit: Empire

This may be one of Empire’s most colorful and bloody magazine covers ever. Look for these to hit newsstands now!

If you can’t find one in stores, click here to order a copy online.

This issue of Empire isn’t dedicated only to Deadpool and Wolverine. The May 2 publication also has stories about the next true MCU film, Captain America: Brave New World. I wonder if it will discuss the trouble this production is having. It will be interesting to see if Anthony Mackie is quoted saying anything related to the reshoots.

On the non-Marvel related movie news, Empire also covers “Bad Boys 4 life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence; going on an emotional journey with the making of Inside Out 2; heading back to the ‘80s for Ti West’s slasher trilogy-capper MaXXXine.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in theatres on July 26.

[Source: Empire]


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

