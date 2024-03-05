Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ to Stream Only on Disney+?!







Is the Academy Award-nominated adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s Poor Things coming to Disney+? Yes. Is Disney’s streaming service the only place to see the acclaimed movie starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe? Kind of.

It was news I wasn’t expecting, but it is indeed true that Poor Things will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ this year, but not in the US. You knew there had to be a catch!

According to the Disney Food Blog, the Searchlight Pictures movie will be exclusive to Disney+ in the UK and premiere on the service on March 7th. However, American audiences will see it on the same day via a different service.

Well, it’s different if you don’t have the Disney+/Hulu package. Yup, Poor Things will also be on Hulu on the 7th, per Variety.

I was a little taken aback by the news that Poor Things was going to be on Disney+. Although the movie is fantastic, you don’t want your kid accidentally clicking on it, thinking it’s a sequel to Cruella.

There’s quite a bit of … rumpy-pumpy in this film. That’s right up my alley, but the adult themes and Mark Ruffalo’s naked rear may scar your children.

The subject matter of Poor Things may also be a bit much for kids, even if you try to sanitize it enough for network television. The story involves resurrecting a dead pregnant woman while replacing her brain with her unborn child’s. Perfect for kids!

The intensity doesn’t stop there. It’s a pretty heavy movie, but it’s also unlike most modern Hollywood films. You know, back when filmmakers such as Terry Gilliam (and Yorgos Lanthimos, in this case) were allowed to gamble with ideas that may not have mass appeal.

Anyway, if you’re interested in Poor Things, catch it this Friday on Hulu!

[Source: Disney Food Blog]

[Source: Variety]