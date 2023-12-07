Elon Musk Takes Another Shot at Disney CEO Bob Iger After Advertising Was Pulled From X







Elon Musk is mad at Disney CEO Bob Iger, and it doesn’t appear that he will get over it anytime soon. Recently, Bob Iger and other advertisers pulled their ads from X (Twitter) over alleged antisemitic comments made by Musk and alleged screenshots of ads running next to inappropriate posts. The positioning of the ads seemingly indicated that X had a lot of “hate groups” they were running ads to. Now, Musk is suing Media Matters for allegedly manipulating the data to make it appear that ads were purposefully being run next to questionable posts.

Advertisers like Disney had already pulled their funding and have not turned it back on, and Iger, in particular, was commenting that association with Elon Musk was not positive for the company, stating:

“I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished. […] We felt the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us and we decided we’d pull our advertising.”

In turn, Elon Musk told Iger and other advertisers to “go f*ck yourself” during New York Times Dealbook Summit. He specifically called out Bob Iger during his comments.

Now Musk has seemingly decided to double down against Bob Iger with a series of new tweets and retweets as a new lawsuit in New Mexico targets X competitor Facebook and Instagram over alleged child exploitation. Disney has not pulled their ads from those social media services, which seems hypocritical to the X owner.

His first post compared the Disney CEO to the B52 Bomber.

Drops more bombs than a B-52 pic.twitter.com/wvEfXAk7nN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Then he shared a post resharing a CNBC tweet about the New Mexico lawsuit claiming that content on Facebook and Instagram enabled child sexual abuse and trafficking. The tweet Musk shared claimed Disney supported these networks. Musk added that Disney still thinks it was alright to advertise on his social media competitor, “next to child exploitation.” This makes Bob Iger a “real stand-up guy.”

Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand up guy. https://t.co/7uMr6o9QVC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Musk then called out Bob Iger, saying that he is endorsing the alleged child exploitative material.

Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger? You are endorsing this material! https://t.co/EVza5VZeSa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

After these posts, he returned to the joke about Disney’s box office failures with a retweet of a parody post from The Babylon Bee.

No, Disney didn’t actually win a defense contract.

Congratulations on the award! Well-deserved. pic.twitter.com/razQyfMnEZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Then the X owner retweeted a post by Ian Miles Chong questioning why advertisers pulled from X but are still running ads on a site that is alleged to have ties to child exploitation.

Yeah, why do their Chief Marketing Officers endorse child trafficking!? Let’s ask them. https://t.co/2XhZxNybDm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

After a few other posts Musk returned to the topic of the Facebook lawsuit.

Crazy that Disney has to be sued to stop this terrible behavior https://t.co/b28v3K7n2L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

It does seem to be a double standard in regards to Disney pulling advertising from X but allowing it to be on Facebook. Especially as companies like Disney claimed they pulled advertising for behavior that they didn’t want to associate with. Claims of child endangerment do seem like something else they wouldn’t want to associate with, and they are being called out to remove advertising.

If they don’t pull advertising, it will appear that they are singling out Elon Musk and X. Some are wondering if the political value Twitter held during the last election is why. Twitter held a lot of power in 2020 and it could again in 2024.

Disney is now seeing pushback from a state over their decision to halt advertising.

South Carolina has even dropped Disney from their state investment portfolio over their decision to remove advertising from X. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said that “Disney has abandoned its fiduciary responsibilities to its investors and customers by joining far-left activists in boycotting legal, taxpaying, employment-creating corporations to further Disney’s political agenda.”

He continued, “Multi-billion-dollar corporations should not engage in boycotts designed to silence legitimate debate. Since America’s founding, freedom of speech has been one of its core principals, and Disney should not engage in nefarious practices aimed at silencing those with less power and money.”

More and more people are questioning the reasons companies like Disney are being uneven in their “moral” directives.



For now, it does seem that Musk is going to continue calling out advertisers, and specifically Bob Iger, for the same reasons.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!